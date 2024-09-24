 Qualla-Ween in Scare-okee: A month of spooky fun for the whole family

Submitted by EBCI Dept. of Commerce

CHEROKEE, NC – This October, Cherokee invites you to celebrate Qualla-Ween in Scare-okee, a month-long series of family-friendly and spooky events. From haunted experiences rooted in Cherokee legends to kid-friendly crafts and trick-or-treating, this is a Halloween celebration like no other. Enjoy a mix of history, culture, and fun throughout the month as Cherokee transforms into Scare-okee.

Sgili Hunt at Oconaluftee Indian Village

For thrill-seekers, Oconaluftee Indian Village opens its gates after dark. Hear traditional Cherokee stories by firelight, then embark on a guided tour through the village and botanical garden trail. It’s a night of eerie adventure in the heart of Cherokee.

Dates: Oct. 17-19, 24-26, 31 | Time: 7 p.m. until late

Tickets available at: [https://cherokeehistorical.org/legendary-fears/]

Haunted Exhibit at the Museum of the Cherokee People

Take a flashlight tour through the haunted exhibit at the Museum of the Cherokee People and uncover spooky tales from Cherokee history. These tours will shed light on some of the darker corners of Cherokee’s past.

Dates: Oct. 25-27 | Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Legendary Fears: The Raven Mocker Screams

Mountainside Theatre brings to life one of Cherokee’s most chilling legends – the Raven Mocker. This haunted experience promises a terrifying encounter with the infamous sgili of Cherokee lore.

Dates: Oct. 24-31 | Time: 7 p.m. until late

Tickets available at: [https://cherokeehistorical.org/legendary-fears/]

Kid’s Fest at Qualla Arts & Crafts

Families can enjoy a day of Halloween-themed crafts and storytelling at Qualla Arts & Crafts. Activities include pumpkin carving, gourd mask painting, face painting, storytelling, and more, offering plenty of fun for children of all ages.

Dates: Oct. 25-27 | Time: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Murder Mystery hosted by the Sequoyah Fund

Solve a thrilling murder mystery in downtown Cherokee, where clues are scattered, and everyone is a suspect. Can you solve the case?

Dates: Oct. 25-27 | Time: TBA Tickets and more info: Available Soon

Sgili Tales on the Island

Gather around at Oconaluftee Island Park to hear spooky Cherokee ghost stories. These Sgili (ghost) tales will send a chill down your spine as you listen under the stars.

Dates: Weekends in October | Time: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Trick-or-Treat Night in Scare-okee

End the Halloween season with a classic trick-or-treat night near Oconaluftee Island Park. Kids can dress up and enjoy a safe, fun-filled evening of candy and costumes.

Date: Oct. 31 | Time: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Qualla-Ween in Scare-okee is sponsored by the generous support of the Cherokee Preservation Foundation. With a wide range of activities for all ages, this is the perfect way to experience Cherokee culture while embracing the spooky spirit of the season.

Info: www.visitcherokeenc.com/events or contact Lisa Frady at lisafrad@ebci-nsn.gov or (828) 359-6471