OBITUARY: Clyde “Bobby” Mathis

Clyde “Bobby” Mathis, 79, of the Towstring Community, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. A native of Jackson County, he was the son of the late Charlie H. and Nora Lee Henry Mathis and husband of the late Rachel Mathews Mathis.

He was preceded in death by his siblings, Frankie Seals, and Denny Mathis.

He is survived by his sister, Sandra Fisher; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23 at Towstring Cemetery. J.T. Lambert, Danny Lambert, and Raymond Mathews will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22 at Crisp Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be Jeff Fisher, Chas Mathis, Cody Driver, Chris Crutchfield, R.L. Mathews, and Brian Mathews.