Tsali Care holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

By BROOKLYN BROWN

One Feather Reporter

CHEROKEE, N.C. – On the morning of Thursday, Sept. 19, Tsali Care Center held the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for their new facility. The state-of-the-art residential care facility will begin operations starting Oct. 14. Beloved Woman of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) and Chair of the Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority (CIHA) Board Carmaleta Monteith cut the ribbon.

The ceremony began with an invocation from 2023-24 Miss Cherokee Scarlett “Gigage” Guy, written in Cherokee language by fluent speaker Marie Junaluska. Yona Wade read the English translation of the prayer following Guy’s recitation in Cherokee.

Beloved Woman Monteith then gave remarks on behalf of the CIHA Board, “A fundamental aspect of Cherokee culture is respecting our elders. This facility stands as a monumental testament in the shared commitment to ensure the well-being of our resident elders by ensuring they receive care with the dignity and respect they deserve.”

She also presented former Dinilawigi (Tribal Council) Tsisqwohi (Birdtown) Rep. Albert Rose, Wayohi (Wolftown) Rep. Bo Crowe, and Dr. Blythe Winchester, medical director of Tsali Care Center, with a plaque of recognition for their efforts in submitting Resolution No. 682 on July 30, 2019, for the construction of the new facility, which unanimously passed.

Rep. Crowe shared personal testimony as to the importance of the new facility. “I want to share a personal story about the dialysis center that is now being housed inside the facility. My father-in-law was one of the many who had to be wheeled outside the building, go across the parking lot, in the rain, snow, sleet, and now, it’s located inside the facility.”

“Looking back on this now I realize that the experience highlighted the serious need for change, and I am grateful that we could address it with the new building. Now our elders can get the care they need without the added distress and discomfort of being moved between buildings.”

Bo Taylor led a blessing, ceremonially performed by the late Beloved Man Jerry Wolfe. Encouraging the crowd to participate in facing the four directions, Taylor led the audience in prayer to bless the new facility.

Ugvwiyuhi (Principal Chief) Michell Hicks then provided remarks, beginning by recognizing members of the United Keetowah Band of Cherokee Indians (UKB) and Cherokee Nation (CN) in attendance. “I’ve said this many, many times. When we come into office, we get a foundation, and how we build that foundation is what we have to take on as a burden. I’m on the back end of this project; it doesn’t change my perspective of those that come before, and those that worked hard to bring this to light. I’m very appreciative of everybody that’s played a part.”

“I think today is a testament to our perseverance, our resiliency. Over history, there wasn’t a lot of respect for our tribe. If you look at the history of boarding schools, it’s not easy to talk about. To wash the native out of the natives – It’s never gonna happen. We’re not gonna let it happen. We’re strong.”

Taline Ugvwiyu (Vice Chief) Alan B. Ensley shared remarks about the importance of advocating for improved health care in tribal government, “Ever since I got on Council in ’95, the health care of our people has never been questioned. You submit a resolution, and if it makes good sense, we’ll approve it for the well-being of our own people.”

Dinilawigi (Tribal Council) Chairperson Mike Parker recognized the Tsali Care staff. “I used to be the administrator of the nursing home for about three years. I still reflect back on that time. If you want to learn leadership skills and how to work with people, go work in a nursing home,” Parker said. “Once you’ve been in it, you get a chance to see and appreciate the CNAs and the nursing staff. God made them to care for people.”

Parker also issued a challenge for the Dinilawigi (Tribal Council) and the CIHA Board. “My challenge to our sitting Council and to those to come, and to the governing board, is don’t sacrifice care for profit.”

Tsali Care Medical Director Dr. Blythe Winchester celebrated the new facility. “As a Cherokee core value, ‘Sense of Place’ is extremely important. Sense of home has been looked at and examined by different groups including researchers and aging organizations. The sense of home for nursing home residents is affected by a lot of things, but one of those things is the built environment,” Winchester said.

“There are elements throughout that were meticulously planned and thought about, things that will help residents, visitors, and employees know where they are, how important this place is, and why we’re here. To the artisans who have placed their hearts and souls into the pieces in this building, ‘Sgi.’”

Remarks ended with Casey Cooper, chief executive officer of CIHA, “To the residents who now call Tsali Care Center ‘home,’ welcome to your new home. This place was built with you at the heart of every single decision. From the private rooms to the tranquil outdoor spaces, this is your home—a place where your dignity, independence, and comfort are our number one priorities.”

Strategic partners from Mcmillan Pazdan Smith Architecture and Robins & Morton, as well as Damon Lambert, CIHA director of engineering, and Christina Panther, CIHA, were then recognized and given gifts of appreciation.

The ceremony ended with the cutting of the ribbon by Beloved Woman Monteith, and a friendship dance led by New Kituwah Academy (NKA) fifth graders and Matthew Tooni. Attendees were then invited to tour the facility.