One Feather wins 10 N.C. Press Association awards

The Cherokee One Feather won a total of 10 awards in the 2024 North Carolina Press Association Editorial and Advertising Awards announced on the evening of Thursday, Sept. 19 at the annual convention in Raleigh, N.C.

Brooklyn Brown, One Feather reporter, and Scott McKie Brings Plenty, One Feather assistant editor, shared a third place win for overall community coverage.

Brooklyn won the following individual awards:

First Place – Breaking News Coverage, “Suspect arraigned in decade-long cold case homicide of Marie Walkingstick Pheasant”

Second Place – Feature Photography, “Quieting yourself”

Scott won the following individual awards: