The Center for Native Health names Kristina Hyatt as one of the newest program officers

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The Center for Native Health (CNH) has announced Kristina Hyatt as the program officer for Maternal & Child Health programming.

Hyatt hails from Kolanvyi (Big Cove) and is a mother, dental hygienist, former Miss Native American USA, and a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI). She obtained a bachelor of arts degree in business management from the University of North Carolina Asheville and an associates in applied science degree from Asheville Buncombe Technical Community College to become a registered dental hygienist. She has traveled across Indian Country as the Native American Tooth Fairy, educating Native youth about the importance of oral health.

“My sons are two of my favorite blessings and being their mom is the greatest honor of my life,” said Hyatt. “Every mom has a unique journey and I look forward to connecting and hearing about other mom’s experiences, challenges and successes. I’m very excited about the many possibilities and opportunities that are coming together for this program and look forward to helping provide support systems to ensure that our mothers and children thrive.”

She will be leading CNH’s efforts in the area of matrilineal care broadly with a focus on Cherokee mothers, families and children. In particular, she will be working to develop programming for mom’s that focus on traditional birthing practices, language integration and helping to create a community of Cherokee doulas. Kristina is also committed to building a sustainable, supportive network for Cherokee youth that extends to all of the EBCI communities.

CNH’s inaugural Mother’s Gathering & Breastfeeding Celebration was held on Aug. 7 at the Yellowhill Activity Center on the Qualla Boundary. August is National Breastfeeding Month, which was the perfect reason to celebrate Mom’s within our community. They were given the opportunity to gather and share experiences, while enjoying dinner specially prepared for them.

We were thrilled to have 15 in attendance at our first gathering and are looking forward to seeing this event grow. The goals of the program were discussed, with an open invitation for ideas and suggestions that the EBCI community would like to see implemented.

“Maternal and child health are key indicators for the health of the community,” said Hyatt. “The Center for Native Health’s Maternal & Child Health Program’s efforts to mobilize, organize and build supports to benefit Cherokee mothers, families and children will help strengthen the health of the EBCI community.”

The Maternal & Child Health Program plans to begin hosting monthly Mother’s Gatherings beginning in 2025. If you or anyone you know is interested in getting involved in maternal care or becoming a doula, please contact Kristina Hyatt at kristina_hyatt@centerfornativehealth.org.