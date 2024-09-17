CCS School Board holds Sept. 16 meeting

By BROOKLYN BROWN

One Feather Reporter

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The School Board of Cherokee Central Schools (CCS) met on Monday, Sept. 16, in the Central Office Board Room. The meeting was called to order at 4:47 p.m. by Chairperson Jennifer Thompson.

Members and staff present included Jennifer Thompson, chairperson and Elawodi (Yellowhill) rep.; Tara Reed-Cooper, co-vice chairperson and Widagalinidisgv (Big Y) rep.; Micah Swimmer, Aniwodihi (Painttown) rep.; Kristina Hyatt, Kolanvyi (Big Cove) rep.; Melanie Lambert, co-vice chairperson and Tsisqwohi (Birdtown) rep.; Roberta Toineeta, Wayohi (Wolftown) rep.; Consuela Girty, superintendent; Dr. Jo Ray, HR director; Diane Driver, executive administrative assistant; Dr. Beverly Payne, assistant superintendent; Michael Stamper, Tribal Council representative; and John Henning, board attorney.

Guests included Brooklyn Brown, One Feather reporter; Rebecca Bowe, manager of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) Project Management; Carmen Davis, CCS IT director; and Josel Layno, network engineer.

The opening prayer was led by Payne. The previous meeting minutes from Sept. 3 were approved unanimously with a motion by Reed-Cooper seconded by Lambert.

The agenda was approved as amended with walk-in Resolution 25-078 REDACTED is approved as the Varsity Wrestling Assistant Coach.

Howard Wahnetah, CCS finance director, provided the financial report, stating that everything was “moving right along as it should be”.

In good news, Thompson shared that at a recent conference trip to Washington, D.C., she connected with the Bureau of Indian Education (BIE) on a pilot program offering free mental health support to students and staff, including a 24/7 phone support service, crisis stabilization, and trainings that can be tailored for elementary, middle, and high school. Thompson said the program will be visiting CCS Oct. 22-24.

Payne shared that CCS recently held their first vertical professional learning community (PLC) day of the year, which included a presentation from Dr. Brett Riggs and Dr. Jane Eastman of Western Carolina University on the Watauga, Noquisi, and Cowee mounds. Payne said the day also included a cultural focus on Cherokee language, stickball, corn beads and more.

Davis and Layno presented cybersecurity training to the board, which including information on malware, phishing, and the internet of things (IOT). They encouraged two-factor authentication, strong passwords, regular software updates, and security awareness trainings to avoid cyber issues.

The consent agenda was approved as amended with a motion by Reed-Cooper seconded by Swimmer. The following resolutions were approved unanimously:

25-071 Purchase be approved (which is over $25,000). The purchase is for the Security department to acquire two guard booths for the middle and north gate entrances ($97,000). This will promote securing campus entry ways while assisting with monitoring student, staff, and visitor traffic. Grant monies will be used to purchase said equipment and the grant awardee has approved the purchase.

25-074 REDACTED is approved for the JV Girls Basketball Assistant Coach position.

25-077 Jennifer Thompson is authorized to sign, in consultation with legal counsel and on behalf of and as the act of the Cherokee Central School Board of Education, an appropriate document assigning the Board’s contract for Construction Manager at Risk services with Vannoy Construction Company to EBCI.

25-078 REDACTED is approved as the Varsity Wrestling Assistant Coach.

Resolution 25-077 (REDACTED is approved for the Varsity Girls Basketball Assistant Coach position) was approved with Stamper abstaining.

Resolution 25-076 (REDACTED is approved for the JV Girls Basketball Head Coach position) was approved with Swimmer abstaining.

Resolution 25-073 (REDACTED is approved for the Varsity Girls Basketball Assistant Coach position) and Resolution 25-075 (REDACTED is approved for the JV Boys Basketball Head Coach position) were pulled for closed session.

In unfinished business, the Board decided to hold dissolving the JROTC program due to low enrollment, until CCS could find alternative programs for the six JROTC students to participate in that would meet their interests.

Revisions to Policy 5020: Visitors to the School, giving CCS more autonomy over decisions to remove individuals exhibiting “disruptive or dangerous behavior on school grounds,” were approved with a motion by Reed-Cooper, seconded by Toineeta.

In new business, discussion regarding the policy for athletic volunteers was held for closed session. The board was also presented the 2024 Youth Risk and Resiliency Summary Report completed by EBCI Public Health and Human Services (PHHS), and the 2023-24 Cherokee Central Schools Annual Report.

The board entered closed session at 6:53 p.m.

The next meeting will be held on Oct. 7 in the Central Office Board Room at 4:45p.m.