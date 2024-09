CROSS COUNTRY: CMS Lady Braves keep rolling with win at Murphy

One Feather Staff Report

MURPHY, N.C. – The Cherokee Middle School (CMS) Lady Braves continued their winning ways with a team victory at a meet in Murphy, N.C. on Saturday, Sept. 14. The team won with a score of 30 followed by Murphy with 62.

Leading the way for Cherokee was Austin Fourkiller-Raby who won the middle school girls race with a time of 13:19.86. Three other CMS Lady Braves made the top seven including: Cambry Stamper, 14:28.84; Maya Lossiah, 14:43.82; and Uliahna Beheler, 14:43.31.

Cherokee High School’s (CHS) Ogana Swimmer took second place in the high school boys race with a time of 15:46.64.

Following are results, per nc.milesplit, showing the top seven finishers plus all CMS and CHS finishers:

Middle School Girls

1 – Austin Fourkiller-Raby, Cherokee, 13:19.86

2 – Makenna Moss, Hayesville, 13:50.01

3 – Natalie Swimmer, Robbinsville, 14:22.78

4 – Cambry Stamper, Cherokee, 14:28.84

5 – Kylee Koop, Murphy, 14:30.76

6 – Maya Lossiah, Cherokee, 14:43.82

7 – Uliahna Beheler, Cherokee, 14:43.31

12 – Makeena Armachain, Cherokee, 15:07.78

14 – Aiyana Evans, Cherokee, 15:18.47

20 – Lolo Bell, Cherokee, 15:43.80

22 – Taytem Saunooke, Cherokee, 15:50.40

31 – Amelia Holiday, Cherokee, 16:29.98

34 – Jolyssa Hernandez, Cherokee, 16:44.49

39 – Taya Jackson, Cherokee, 17:32.15

48 – Kaylahni Williams, Cherokee, 18:32.52

49 – Ehko Lossiah, Cherokee, 18:36.36

55 – Keilani Arch, Cherokee, 19:18.25

57 – Viola Williams, Cherokee, 19:23.77

70 – Ariel Crowe, Cherokee, 22:50.51

74 – Mika Bradley, Cherokee, 23:40.28

76 – Kinley Crowe, Cherokee, 24:04.37

78 – Amaya Rodriguez, Cherokee, 24:26.41

Team Scores

1 – Cherokee 30

2 – Murphy 62

3 – Swain County 97

4 – Hayesville 108

5 – Carolina Mountain XC 137

6 – Robbinsville 138

7 – Mountain Discovery Charter School 165

Middle School Boys

1 – Elliott Salinas, Andrews, 11:27.73

2 – Levi Clark, Andrews, 11:45.12

3 – Benjamin Frederick, Carolina Mountain XC, 11:53.72

4 – Luke Clark, Andrews, 12:05.95

5 – Jayce Donaldson, Andrews, 12:12.82

6 – Matt Woodard, Robbinsville, 12:21.16

7 – Kingzlli Beheler, Cherokee, 12:25.27

17 – Odie Owle, Cherokee, 13:12.48

26 – Jeron Martens, Cherokee, 13:50.72

27 – Carter Stephens, Cherokee, 13:55.72

35 – Hunter McMillan, Cherokee, 14:38.66

37 – Drayzin Beheler, Cherokee, 14:45.79

45 – Lucas Myers, Cherokee, 15:09.04

52 – Kaiser Hernandez, Cherokee, 15:47.71

53 – Wyatt Moore, Cherokee, 15:55.56

57 – Loki Raya, Cherokee, 16:45.65

70 – Catche Tiger, Cherokee, 18:59.51

71 – Makai Hernandez, Cherokee, 19:01.11

73 – Kody Smith, Cherokee, 19:30.42

82 – Mato Raines, Cherokee, 22;21.39

Team Scores

1 – Andrews 25

2 – Hayesville 73

3 – Cherokee 108

4 – Swain County 117

5 – Carolina Mountain XC 142

6 – Murphy 146

7 – Robbinsville 148

8 – Hiwassee Dam/Ranger 152

9 – Mountain Discovery Charter School 247

High School Girls

1 – Annie Lewis, Swain County, 18:25.99

2 – Emily Grey Stargell, Swain County, 19:25.34

3 – Fern Crayton, Tri-County Early College, 21:11.07

4 – Karli Sans, Fannin County, 21:30.69

5 – Claire Worely, Highlands, 21:47.25

6 – Kensley Picklesimer, Fannin County, 22:05.60

7 – Kennedy White, Murphy, 22:15.54

12 – Lilly Lossiah, Cherokee, 22:49.13

40 – Adi Cooper, Cherokee, 30:29.47

45 – Layla Cucumber, Cherokee, 32:52.83

Team Scores

1 – Swain County 34

2 – Fannin County 57

3 – Murphy 75

4 – Hayesville 84

5 – Tri-County Early College 106

High School Boys

1 – Carl Baird, Swain County, 15:45.82

2 – Ogana Swimmer, Cherokee, 15:46.64

3 – Ethan Russell, Hiwassee Dam, 16:13.38

4 – Oscar Page, Hiwassee Dam, 16:41.73

5 – Xamuel Wachacha, Robbinsville, 17:21.71

6 – Nathan Fredrick, Robbinsville, 17:39.15

7 – Noah Carter, Hayesville, 17:45.48

31 – Kaden Stephens, Cherokee, 20:16.12

33 – Utsela Saunooke, Cherokee, 20:19.06

34 – Kaden Cucumber, Cherokee, 20:48.32

44 – Dillon Beam, Cherokee, 22:50.05

50 – Carlito Perez, Cherokee, 23:25.22

66 – Jess Walkingstick, Cherokee, 27:08.30

68 – Isaiah Ledford, Cherokee, 27:37.32

Team Scores

1 – Hiwassee Dam 61

2 – Swain County 69

3 – Fannin County 85

4 – Hayesville 95

5 – Robbinsville 125

6 – Cherokee 138

7 – Murphy 143

8 – Tri-County Early College 180