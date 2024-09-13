OBITUARY: Georgenna Lee Arch

Georgenna Lee Arch, age 59, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024, at Piedmont Athens Regional Hospital.

She is survived by her children, Heather (Jason) Saunooke, Cassandra Arch (DD); eight grandchildren; father, Jonah Sheppard Taylor (Jody); brothers, Marty Taylor (Lynn), Pepper Taylor, and Jason Taylor; special aunt, Shirley Taylor (Goliath); and special friends, Chrissy McCoy (Jeff) and DeeDee Huff.

Georgenna is preceded by her mother, Patricia Ann Dennis and brother, Gavin Patrick Dennis.

A visitation will be held on Monday, Sept. 16 at Cherokee Baptist Church beginning at 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. At 2 p.m., a celebration of life will be held with Rick Eddings officiating. Pallbearers will be Marty Taylor, Pepper Taylor, TT Taylor, and Yarri Taylor. Honorary Pallbearer will be Max Arch.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.