OBITUARY: Mildred Alyne Walker Dixon

Mildred Alyne Walker Dixon, 87, of Whittier, N.C., went home to be with the Lord Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. A native of Swain County, she was the daughter of the late William McKinley Walker and Amanda Catt Walker.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Von Larry Dixon Jr.; brothers, George Walker, Gene Walker, and Jack Walker; and sisters, Lucille Radford, Inez (Nessie) Seay, and Jessie (Dude) Howard.

Alyne was a Registered Nurse, and a member of Victory Baptist Church in Bryson City, N.C.

She was survived by her children, Larry Michael Dixon, and Susan Dixon Leading Fox both of Bryson City, N.C.; four grandchildren, Max Dixon, Mr. Pinkerton, Zoe Leading Fox, and Daisy Mae Leading Fox; sisters, Maxine Lambert, and Pauline Markley; and a son-in-law, Greg Leading Fox.

Funeral Services were held on Thursday, Sept. 12 at Victory Baptist Church in Bryson City, N.C. Pastor Brian Schuler officiated with burial at Holly Springs Cemetery #2 on Shepherds Creek.