Letts honored by Dinilawigi

By ROBERT JUMPER

One Feather Editor

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Resolution No. 294 (2024) was taken up by Dinilawigi (Tribal Council) in its Thursday, Sept. 5 session and called for the addition of recognition for Mary Jane Letts as a visionary and collaborator with Susan Bradley Jones in redesigning the Oconaluftee Island Park. The resolution cited a previous resolution (538-2008) that established policies and procedures for naming tribal buildings. It also stated that the park as it exists now came to be “through the leadership demonstrated by Mary Letz and Susan Jones”.

Susan Jones was similarly recognized by the Tribe in 2019, naming the lower bridge and restroom facilities.

The resolution calls for the Dinilawigi to act as follows: “The upper northern bridge shall be named and hereby always known as Mary Jane Craig Letts Walkway Bridge to memorialize the many contributions Mary Jane made professionally and personally to improve and strengthen the Cherokee community thereby adding to the sovereignty of the tribe. Be it further resolved that the new dedication be reflected with an appropriate monument and signage.”

The resolution was submitted by former Ugvwiyuhi (Chief) Joyce Dugan, former Taline Ugvwiyu (Vice Chief) Larry Blythe, former Dinilawigi Chairman Dan McCoy, Alan Oocumma, Mary Jane Ferguson, and the Honorable Bradley B. Letts, Senior Resident Superior Court Judge (30B NC Judicial District).

Judge Letts spoke of his mother’s commitment and dedication to a community vision for the Oconaluftee Island Park and her devotion to service to the Cherokee community. Letts shared a Jan. 13, 1993, article from the Cherokee One Feather that outlined a plan and map of the Park during a tribal Parks and Recreation Committee Meeting. Speaking of Susan Jones and Mary Letts, he stated, “They were the driving forces on the project. But so was everyone else. It never would have been successful without the community getting involved and supporting. It is enjoyed by so many folks. It is something we can all be very proud of. I think it is a great thing.”

Alan Occumma said he enjoyed working with Mary Letts and she told him of the vision she had for the Island Park. Mary Jane Ferguson said, “The Island Park has become such an integral part of our communities, and this was indeed a community effort led by Susie Bradley Jones and Mary Jane Letts.”

Mary Jane Letts spoke to Dinilawigi. “The people here who help with it should be more honored than me because I just came to work for North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service, and I met with the Community Club Council and the Extension Homemakers to find out what they would like to see me do. I grew up here, graduated from Cherokee High School, and went to school and college in Oklahoma at Tahlequah. I went to Soco School, and they had a bus that would take us down to the Island and we looked forward to that. They brought us from all over the reservation. That was kind of a highlight of our school year.”

While recounting the challenges of making the upgrades to the Island Park, she said, “We had to raise the money. The tribe didn’t have the money to help us.” Someone in the Extension office knew something about fundraising through galas. Local business leaders provided a venue, local restaurants provided food, and the community supported the Island Park project with financial contributions and sponsorship. “Everybody pitched in helping. It was a labor of love. I am so happy when I go by (the Island Park) and see children and people, especially the Cherokee people. I accept this honor on behalf of everyone and thank you for recognizing my efforts and for all the efforts of all the countless enrolled members because everybody helped.”

The Dinilawigi gave a unanimous standing vote in honor of Mrs. Letts.