Cherokee Veterans introduce bald eagles to Dinilawigi

By ROBERT JUMPER

One Feather Editor

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The Steve Youngdeer American Legion Post 143 members introduced the American Eagle Foundation (AEF) to the Dinilawigi (Tribal Council) during the regular session on Thursday, Sept. 5. Jessica Hall, the chief executive director and executive director of a new eagle and birds of prey rehabilitation center in Kodak, Tenn. (off of Exit 407, the Buc-ee’s exit) spoke to the Dinilawigi about a sponsorship opportunity for the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.

Along with the members of the Youngdeer Post and staff of the AEF, Hall brought two bald eagles, Penny and Challenger, into the Dinilawigi chambers.

Hall said, “We have long desired to have a partnership with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians for several reasons. One, we are close in proximity to one another. Two, we do not consider the bald eagle or the golden eagle as our birds. Although they are on the great seal of the United States, they were revered far before America began. We believe the eagle and other birds of prey have cultural significance to the Cherokee and we do not want to gatekeep that. We want to provide the Eastern Band of Cherokee direct access to the bald eagle and birds of prey that we have.”

She went on to explain that they are fundraising to build and facilitate a large hospital for the birds and cited a lack of available resources and environmental pressures putting stress on the eagles’ natural habitat. Hall said the capacity for the new facility would be 1,000 birds. The goal is rehabilitation and reentry into the wild once the birds are well and able to take care of themselves.

Hall announced that beginning in fall 2025, the AEF would like to provide free field trips to all the students of Cherokee Central Schools, Kindergarten through 12th grade. “We currently charge other counties. We do not believe that Cherokee Public Schools should be charged to come to field trips to the American Eagle Foundation.”

Shel stated that this opportunity for Cherokee students would be available regardless of a partnership status with the tribe. She also said that even tribal member students in surrounding county school systems would be eligible for free field trips.

No specifics were discussed regarding financial support amounts. The AEF Executive Director presented the offer to the tribe for participation which included the following: naming rights to the 2,500 sq. ft. veterinary hospital and adjacent rehabilitation flight run wings; sponsorship and marketing rights for “Founder of the nation’s largest bird of prey (or bald eagle) rehabilitation hospital”; onsite naming marquee and website recognition; exclusive sponsorship of 24/7 streaming rehabilitation cam; 15 curated and approved social media sponsorship posts across all AEF profiles per calendar year for ten years; internships for Cherokee seniors looking to enter the fields of zoology, biology, veterinary care, marketing, etc.; exclusive access to all rehabilitated bird releases to be used by EBCI as content of sponsorship/partnership. Hall suggested that the AEF would like to call the facility Uwohali in honor of the partnership with the tribe, should one come to pass.

The Dinilawigi and Ugvwiyuhi (Principal Chief) Hicks thanked the AEF for bringing the bald eagles and the proposal and hoped that a partnership could be worked out.

Ugvwiyuhi Hicks said, “Looking at these birds gives you a great feeling. We were at the cross country meet yesterday and an eagle flew over. When you see them, you feel safe. You feel the freedom that we have known for centuries. I think there are some great opportunities to work with the school systems.”

He also thought the idea of a feather repository that could potentially provide more access to feathers for tribal members was a good idea. “We have had requests (for feathers) in for months because we get a number of requests for beaded feathers, especially for graduating seniors.”

AEF’s facility includes a 57 acre campus housing a museum, classrooms, a custom designed playscape, “creating a world-class, educational environment for multi-generational families.”