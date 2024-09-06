Santa from Santa’s Land arrested on child sex abuse charges

By BROOKLYN BROWN

One Feather Reporter

Note: The following person was arrested by the Cherokee Indian Police Department and booked into the Anthony Edward Lossiah Justice Center. It should be noted that the defendant has only been charged with the crimes listed and should be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Bevier Hasbrouck Sleight III, 78, who was employed as Santa at Santa’s Land Fun Park & Zoo in Cherokee, was arrested by Cherokee Indian Police Department on Aug. 29 for 13 child abuse charges:

Aggravated Sexual Abuse

Aggravated Sexual Abuse

Sexual Abuse

Sexual Abuse

Abusive Sexual Contact

Abusive Sexual Contact

Offensive Touching

Offensive Touching

Offensive Touching

Contributing to the delinquency, undiscipline, neglect, or abuse of minors

Contributing to the delinquency, undiscipline, neglect, or abuse of minors

Child Abuse in the First Degree

Child Abuse in the First Degree

Cherokee Tribal Court can proceed with prosecution of Sleight, a non-enrolled defendant, through the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA).

Santa’s Land Fun Park & Zoo provided no comment at this time.

A release order was filed on Sept. 4, authorizing Sleight’s release upon execution of a secured bond in the amount of $75,000. Restrictions of the release include:

Defendant is to stay away from the home, school, business or place of employment of the alleged victim and/or, other members of the household or family, as well as any healthcare facility, while the victim is a victim’s resident/patient at that facility: Defendant is to refrain from harassing, annoying, telephoning, contacting or otherwise communicating with the alleged victim, or family member of the victim either directly or indirectly.

Defendant is prohibited from using or possessing a firearm or any other weapon.

Defendant is prohibited from possessing or consuming alcohol or controlled substances without a prescription in the name of the Defendant.

Defendant is to remain within the Jurisdiction of the Cherokee Court at all times.

Defendant is not to violate the laws of this or any other jurisdiction.

Pre-Trial release supervision

EHC [Electronic Home Confinement]

Confined to home other than for medical care and to meet with his attorney

Must have approval from probation to attend medical appointments and provide notice of upcoming meetings with attorney

May work if approved by probation

May not work where direct contact with children or where contact with children is a part of the job

Surrender any remaining weapons to CIPD

Sleight’s next court date is scheduled for Sept. 11 at 9 a.m. in Cherokee Tribal Court.