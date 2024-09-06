Ray Kinsland Leadership Institute holds Right Path completion ceremonies and inductions

Submitted by Ray Kinsland Leadership Institute

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The Ray Kinsland Leadership Institute held the completion ceremony on Aug. 22 for the Dinedi Eginelv (To Give What Was Given to Us), and the Anigiduwagi Iyunadvnedi (Kituwah Ways), Adult Leadership Programs at the Yellowhill Activity Center. Both programs are advanced levels of the Duyugodv’i Right Path Adult Leadership Program. The most advanced level is Dinedi Eginelv.

This is a year-long mentorship program. Each participant selected a topic of Cherokee culture and worked with community experts for 16 hours a month starting in October 2023. Melissa Smith and Mike Thompson (mentors Marie Junaluska, Tohisgi Climbingbear, and Chi Shipman) selected Cherokee language, Windall Toineeta selected carving, (mentors Butch Goings, Nancy Pheasant, Waylon Long, Bill Welch, and Charlie Welch), and Dr. Blythe Winchester chose pottery (mentors Matthew West, Louise Deroulle, Dean Reed, Dorine George, Dr. Barbara Duncan, Mary Thompson, Jane Osti, Lisa Rutherford, Tama Roberts, and Carrie Lind). Anita Finger-Smith and Robin Swayney (2011 Right Path alumna) also helped the participants research their genealogy.

The Kituwah Ways program is the second level of Right Path. This is also a year-long program. Participants meet one day a month for a year to build on the Cherokee cultural knowledge and leadership skills they learned in Right Path. This year’s graduates are Toshina Lossiah, Jennifer Martens, Chi Shipman, Robert Martens, Jerico French, Keyonna Hornbuckle, and Amy Postoak. In addition to the meetings, they must plan and complete an individual community project to show they are practicing selfless leadership.

Additionally, the 2025 Duyugodv’i Right Path Adult Leadership Program Cohort was introduced. They are Malia Skulski, Madison Leatherwood, Tyra Maney, Sheena West, Lynn Catt, Nicole Efird, Samantha Bradley, Faith Long-Presley, Kevin Tafoya, and Ashford Smith. This is a nomination-based year-long program, and participants meet two days a month to increase their knowledge and practice of Cherokee culture and selfless leadership. They hear from community experts and traditional knowledge keepers throughout the year on a variety of topics.

The Ray Kinsland Leadership Institute is a department under the Cherokee Boys Club and is funded by the Cherokee Preservation Foundation.