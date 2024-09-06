OBITUARY: Nancy Lois Lambert

Nancy Lois Lambert, better known as Lois, age 79, went to be with the Lord on the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024 after an extended illness.

She is survived by her children, George Allen Lambert (Tammy) and Robin Lambert (Tasha); six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; brothers, Moses, Owen, Bruce, and Tony Walkingstick; sister, Ann Walkingstick; and several nieces and nephews also survive.

Lois is preceded by her parents, Ramsey and Mable Walkingstick; sisters, Geneva and Angie Walkingstick; and longtime companion, Lee Taylor.

Lois was a fluent Cherokee speaker. She did not learn English until the age of 6. She was also a traditional basket weaver. Lois was a hard worker and retired from Harrah’s Cherokee Casino after 15 years. She loved working outside in her flower garden. She loved her animals, flowers and frogs but, most of all she loved her Family.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, Sept. 7 in the chapel of Long House Funeral Home, beginning at 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. A formal funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. A private graveside service will immediately follow in the Walkingstick Family Cemetery. Pallbearers will be among family and friends.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.