From Darkness Into Hope: Tribe hosts mental health awareness/suicide prevention event

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Over 300 people attended the “From Darkness Into Hope” Mental Health Awareness and Suicide Prevention Event held on the Oconaluftee Island Park in Cherokee, N.C. on the afternoon of Wednesday, Sept. 4. The event, organized by the THIP (Tribal Health Improvement Plan) Mental Health Team of the EBCI (Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians) Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) Division, featured education on mental health and suicide prevention.

“Your attendance is an acknowledgment of the importance of mental well-being and the importance of connection,” Jennifer Oskins, PHHS Quality Improvement coordinator and one of the event’s organizers, told the crowd at the beginning of the event. “One of our objectives is to destigmatize mental health and well-being. Some people feel shame around it. Some people feel like there’s something wrong. But, I’m here to tell you, that when people are supported by folks, and have access, and a streamlined access, to get the help they need, the quality of life could be improved.”

Ugvwiyuhi (Principal Chief) Michell Hicks welcomed everyone to the event and stated, “Mental health is something that we all deal with, some in lesser ways, some in more significant ways. But, we all deal with it and we’ve got to have a support system. Anytime that we can put our hand out and help somebody, that’s what we’re supposed to do, that’s what we need to do as a tribe.”

Dr. Frieda Saylor, Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority behavioral health director, commented, “Stigma around addressing mental health issues and suicide still exist. We, as a community, can help reduce the stigma by creating an environment filled with positive experiences that foster healing and openness.

Depression and suicide can be exacerbated by a history of intergenerational trauma, substance use, poverty, chronic stress, peer relationships, among other things. Depression, anxiety, and suicide thrive in isolation. Today, we are addressing this as we gather here. Today, we will foster a sense of hope and connection, whether through cultural traditions, sports, or fellowships like this event today. We all deserve to have a sense of belonging and unity. Feeling like you have a place in the community is important and valuable for support and resiliency.”

She added, “We have to start by creating a narrative and an environment that encourages everyone that if you’re not ok, please reach out. There is help and it is not a sign of weakness. Rather, a sign of strength.”

Wednesday’s event was held in honor of Cynthia “Mouse” Saunooke. Her best friend, Ava Walkingstick, spoke about her friend’s passing. “I realized it’s ok to be hurt. It’s ok to feel the pain that you feel. It’s ok to cry. It’s ok to be mad. Because all those things that you feel are what is a part of you. It’s not just something that’s there, it’s something you’ve got to feel, it’s something you’ve got to express.”

“Really, what I’m trying to say is, as a youth, as a teenager, as someone who knows how it feels, it’s ok to feel hurt. It’s ok to ask questions. It’s ok to be there for a friend. It’s ok to ask for help. And that’s what a lot of these vendors are doing today. Not only are they vendors, they’re our community people. Gadugi – We are One – as a community.”

Luke Swimmer, an EBCI tribal member who did research into suicide in Indian Country while an undergrad at the University of Kansas, gave a short presentation and stated, “It’s good to see something like this in our community that address something as serious as suicide. From what I’ve learned through my work in the university setting, this isn’t just an issue that’s unique to us. There’s a lot of tribal communities suffering from this issue.”

He gave numerous statistics during his presentation including, “Suicide rates among non-hispanic American Indian and Alaska Native persons have increased nearly 20 percent from 2015 to 2020, and that’s compared to a less than 1 percent increase in the overall U.S. population.”

Catcuce Tiger, Cherokee Central Schools cultural facilitator, told the crowd, “I was told one time by someone that everything that we struggle with, every problem that we’re faced with can be surpassed or overcome with cultural knowledge…to me, what that means is knowing one’s self.”

He added, “Everything in dominant society is made and constructed to strip you of your culture. I think that’s pretty apparent…but if you think about things historically and those of you who know a lot about historical grief and trauma, the reason our rates are higher for all kinds of negative things in our communities is because we have, sometimes, a lack of our culture which leads to people not really knowing themselves.”

TJ Allison, an EBCI tribal member, spoke about his struggles with mental health. “A lot of times, when we’re in that dark place, we don’t realize that we have so many people that love us and need us. Sometimes, you’re so overwhelmed by your sadness that you don’t see the people that are trying to help you. There was always someone there ready to help me. Just like there’s always someone there always ready to help you, whether that’s your family or friends, coworkers, or the workers at Analenisgi, you are never alone. I’m so thankful to be here today. I hope that if you’re struggling today, you see that. I’m evidence that things do get better. Things won’t always be bad. You just have to find something hopeful, anything, and hold onto that.”

Several other speakers at the event included Joe Lambert, Analenisgi staff, who spoke on warning signs of suicide and resources; Teen Miss Cherokee Kyndra Postoak who spoke on the importance of therapy; and Keahana Lambert, Cherokee Choices staff, spoke on tools for resilience.

Tiger sang an honor song and led a memorial walk following the speakers at the event. “I do feel like a lot of struggles can be helped from learning about yourself through culture. Learning about yourself through language, through dances, through history, song, and, one of my favorite cultural things is food…our food is healing. Everything is medicine.”

Information distributed at the event lists the following resources for people to contact: