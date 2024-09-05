CROSS COUNTRY: CHS, CMS Lady Braves win at home meet

One Feather Staff Report

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Cherokee Central Schools hosted a cross country meet on the afternoon of Wednesday, Sept. 4, and both the Cherokee High School (CHS) and Cherokee Middle School (CMS) Lady Braves won their team contests.

The CHS Lady Braves won the high school girls team contest with a score of 42 followed by Murphy with 55. Dvdaya Swimmer led Cherokee with a first-place finishing time of 19:37.11, and Daisee Fourkiller-Raby took fourth with a time of 21:47.28.

The CMS Lady Braves won the middle school girls team contest with a score of 41 followed by Murphy with 59. Austin Fourkiller-Raby led the way for Cherokee with a first-place finishing time of 13:15.90.

Ogana Swimmer led the CHS Braves with a second-place finish in the high school boys race with a time of 16:39.95.

Following are results, per nc.milesplit, showing the top seven finishers in each race and all CHS and CMS finishers:

Middle School Girls

1 – Austin Fourkiller-Raby, Cherokee, 13:15.9

2 – Makenna Moss, Hayesville, 14:15.5

3 – Natalie Swimmer, Robbinsville, 14:31.0

4 – Kylee Koop, Murphy, 14:40.5

5 – Maya Lossiah, Cherokee, 14:49.9

6 – Rebecca Carver, Carolina Mountain XC, 14:52.4

7 – Uliahna Beheler, Cherokee, 14:55.5

12 – Cambry Stamper, Cherokee, 15:16.1

16 – Aiyana Evans, Cherokee, 15:35.3

17 – Taytem Saunooke, Cherokee, 15:36.9

32 – Makeena Armchair, Cherokee, 16:32.7

35 – Kaylahni Williams, Cherokee, 17:07.1

36 – Taya Jackson, Cherokee, 17:07.5

37 – Amelia Holiday, Cherokee, 17:12.3

41 – Jolyssa Hernandez, Cherokee, 18:03.9

43 – Ehko Lossiah, Cherokee 18:18.6

46 – Viola Williams, Cherokee, 18:36.9

60 – Keilani Arch, Cherokee, 20:27.2

74 – Mika Bradley, Cherokee, 22:25.8

75 – Ariel Crowe, Cherokee, 23:25.4

76 – Kinley Crowe, Cherokee, 23:27.4

84 – Amaya Rodriguez, Cherokee, 24:39.0

Team Scores

1 – Cherokee Middle 41

2 – Murphy Middle 59

3 – Hayesville Middle 103

4 – Swain Middle 111

5 – Carolina Mountain XC 135

6 – Robbinsville Middle 146

7 – Mountain Discovery Charter School 171

8 – The Catamount School 178

Middle School Boys

1 – Levi Clark, Andrews, 11:12.9

2 – Elliott Salinas, Andrews, 11:22.9

3 – Benjamin Frederick, Carolina Mountain XC, 11:46.8

4 – Jayce Donaldson, Andrews, 11:50.5

5 – Luke Clark, Andrews, 11:58.5

6 – Eli Cheeks, Hayesville, 12:21.5

7 – Matt Woodard, Robbinsville, 12:23.3

12 – Kingzlli Beheler, Cherokee, 12:40.8

20 – Odie Owle, Cherokee, 13:31.2

25 – Carter Stephens, Cherokee, 13:46.7

26 – Jeron Martens, Cherokee, 13:55.1

31 – Lucas Myers, Cherokee, 14:20.0

32 – Drayzin Beheler, Cherokee, 14:21.5

37 – Hunter McMillan, Cherokee, 14:30.6

59 – Wyatt Moore, Cherokee, 16:31.0

61 – Kaiser Hernandez, Cherokee, 16:48.4

72 – Makai Hernandez, Cherokee, 17:44.2

79 – Catche Tiger, Cherokee, 19:03.8

80 – Loki Raya, Cherokee, 19:08.2

86 – Kody Smith, Cherokee, 20:42.7

93 – Mato Raines, Cherokee, 21:44.0

Team Scores

1 – Andrews Middle 25

2 – Hayesville Middle 75

3 – Cherokee Middle 114

4 – Carolina Mountain XC 134

5 – Murphy Middle 142

6 – Robbinsville Middle 153

7 – Swain Middle 161

8 – Hiwassee Dam/Ranger Middle 183

9 – The Catamount School 194

10 – Mountain Discovery Charter School 266

High School Girls

1 – Dvdaya Swimmer, Cherokee, 19:37.2

2 – Fern Crayton, Tri-County Early College, 21:27.1

3 – Sydney Greenstone, Hayesville, 21:36.5

4 – Daisee Fourkiller-Raby, Cherokee, 21:47.3

5 – Claire Worley, Highlands, 22:41.4

6 – Kennedy White, Murphy, 22:58.5

7 – Lilly Lossiah, Cherokee, 23:20.5

12 – Livia Crowe, Cherokee, 24:32.1

27 – Add Cooper, Cherokee, 29:40.3

33 – Layla Cucumber, Cherokee, 32:22.4

Team Scores

1 – Cherokee 42

2 – Murphy 55

3 – Hayesville 72

4 – Tri-County Early College 76

5 – Summit Charter 97

High School Boys

1 – O’Malley Salinas, Andrews, 16:37.3

2 – Ogana Swimmer, Cherokee, 16:40.0

3 – Ethan Russell, Hiwassee Dam, 16:49.6

4 – Oscar Page, Hiwassee Dam, 17:23.6

5 – Nathan Fredrick, Robbinsville, 17:58.7

6 – Samuel Wachacha, Robbinsville, 17:59.8

7 – Noah Carter, Hayesville, 18:13.3

22 – Kaden Stephens, Cherokee, 21:29.7

24 – Carlito Perez, Cherokee, 21:51.9

25 – Kaden Cucumber, Cherokee, 21:54.0

26 – Utsela Saunooke, Cherokee, 21:55.5

35 – Dillon Beam, Cherokee, 24:03.8

38 – Russell McKay, Cherokee, 24:40.4

40 – Jess Walkingstick, Cherokee, 25:41.0

55 – Isaiah Ledford, Cherokee, 31:54.2

Team Scores

1 – Hiwassee Dam 39

2 – Hayesville 59

3 – Murphy 84

4 – Cherokee 86

5 – Robbinsville 91

6 – Nantahala 167