OBITUARY: James David Pheasant Sr.

James David Pheasant Sr., 72, of the Big Cove Community, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024.

A native of Cherokee, he was the son of the late Driver and Emily Swayney Pheasant.

He loved to spend time with Jailen, working in his yard on his tractors, riding UTV’s and ATV’s, and watching him play ball. He liked going to church, spending time with family, playing his guitar, bass, and electronic piano. He worked at the Cherokee Trout Farm, was a tribal dispatcher, was a cook at Boundary Tree, and worked for the Cherokee Fire Department.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Charles, Jesse, Perry, and Scott Pheasant, and Lisa Queen; and children, Tara and Shannon Pheasant.

He is survived by his children, James Pheasant Jr., Doug (Amber) Pheasant, Will Wright, Krystal Pheasant, Jailen Osi Powell; 14 grandchildren; six great grandchildren; siblings, Driver (Selene) Pheasant of Cherokee, George (Sherry) Pheasant of Cherokee, Daniel (Amy) Pheasant of Indiana, Regina Ledford of Cherokee, Anita (Rick) Panell of Cherokee, Ollie Pheasant of Cherokee; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5 at Straight Fork Baptist Church. Rev. Harley Maney will officiate with burial in the Pheasant Family Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4 at the church.

Pallbearers will be Trey Pheasant, Caiden Pheasant, Cameron Rattler, Travis Ledford, Tyce Neadeau, Roger Neadeau, Calloway Ledford Jr., and Stephan Watty.

AJ Bird will be an honorary pallbearer.

Revelation 21:4 And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away.