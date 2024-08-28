SPEAKING OF FAITH: The New Covenant

By Lamont H. Fuchs, Ed.D.

(excerpt from “Preacher Spurs”, Christian Faith Publishing, Meadville, Pa., 2022)

What is a Covenant? As stated in the Merriam-Webster dictionary:

1: a usually formal, solemn, and binding agreement: COMPACT… international law, which depends upon the sanctity of covenants between rulers. — George H. Sabine

2a: a written agreement or promise usually under seal between two or more parties, especially for the performance of some action

b: the common-law action to recover damages for breach of such a contract. Synonyms of the word are contract, agreement, undertaking, commitment, guarantee, warrant, pledge, promise, warrant, indenture. (Covenant, 2022)

The Old Covenant, initiated by God, who cannot lie or deceive, was with Abraham’s family. He enforced that covenant with the performance of a blood sacrifice through the act of faith with Isaac in Genesis 22. God further confirmed and sealed this covenant with Moses and the twelve tribes of Israel with sacrificial blood in Exodus 24:6-8. Each of these covenants required performance from both sides. With Abraham, it was circumcision. Moses and the twelve tribes of Israel adhered to the Ten Commandments and circumcision when they went forth into the promised land.

The New Covenant (or New Testament) is the promise that God makes to humanity that He will forgive sin and restore fellowship with those whose hearts are turned toward Him. Jesus Christ is the mediator of the New Covenant, and His death on the cross is the basis of the promise (Luke 22:20 – 20 And the cup in like manner after supper, saying, This cup is the new covenant in my blood, even that which is poured out for you.) The performance to seal this deal is to accept the gift of grace and believe in the name of Jesus as Lord.

The following are verses that confirm this covenant.

John 6:37-40 (Jesus speaking) “All that which the Father giveth me shall come unto me; and him that cometh to me I will in no wise cast out. For I am come down from heaven, not to do mine own will, but the will of him that sent me. And this is the will of him that sent me, that of all that which he hath given me I should lose nothing, but should raise it up at the last day. For this is the will of my Father, that every one that beholdeth the Son, and believeth on him, should have eternal life; and I will raise him up at the last day.”

Paul, in Romans 8:35, says, “Who shall separate us from the love of Christ? shall tribulation, or anguish, or persecution, or famine, or nakedness, or peril, or sword?”

And what is the Love of God?

John 3:16. (Jesus speaking) “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth on him should not perish, but have eternal life.”

1 Corinthians 6:19-20 – “Or know ye not that your body is a temple of the Holy Spirit which is in you, which ye have from God? and ye are not your own; for ye were bought with a price: glorify God therefore in your body.”

Is God Faithful?

1 Corinthians 1:7-9 “so that ye come behind in no gift; waiting for the revelation of our Lord Jesus Christ; who shall also confirm you unto the end, that ye be unreproveable in the day of our Lord Jesus Christ. God is faithful, through whom ye were called into the fellowship of his Son Jesus Christ our Lord.”

What is a guarantee, a seal, a promise, an heir, or inheritance?

Read all of Hebrews 6:9-20, but here is 17-19 “Wherein God, being minded to show more abundantly unto the heirs of the promise the immutability of his counsel, interposed with an oath; that by two immutable things, in which it is impossible for God to lie, we may have a strong encouragement, who have fled for refuge to lay hold of the hope set before us: which we have as an anchor of the soul, a hope both sure and steadfast and entering into that which is within the veil;

And it follows

Hebrews 7:24-25 “but he, because he abideth forever, hath his priesthood unchangeable. Wherefore also he is able to save to the uttermost them that draw near unto God through him, seeing he ever liveth to make intercession for them.”

Read all 1 John 4:12-19, but here is 4:14-15 “And we have beheld and bear witness that the Father hath sent the Son to be the Saviour of the world. Whosoever shall confess that Jesus is the Son of God, God abideth in him, and he in God.”