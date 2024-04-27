EBCI tribal member takes top honor at Trail of Tears Art Show

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. – The longest-running Native American juried art show and competition in Oklahoma announced its top honors during a special reception on April 5 at the gallery in Cherokee Springs Plaza.

The 53rd annual Trail of Tears Art Show opened to the public April 6 and will run through May 11 and features a variety of authentic Native art, including 173 works from 105 artists, representing 21 tribal nations. Four Cherokee National Treasures were showcased in this year’s show including Harry Oosahwee, Kathy Van Buskirk, Lena Stick, and Troy Jackson.

John Henry Gloyne, Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI), was recognized as this year’s Best of Show for his piece, “Burial Ceremony: The Four Souls of the Cherokee Being.” The acrylic and gouache painting depicts Cherokee burial rituals and the interconnections of the four souls of the Cherokee being: the liver, heart, brain and bones.

In addition to Gloyne, several other EBCI tribal members received awards at the show including:

Jacob Long, first place, Photography/Digital Art, “Sun Eater” and winner of the Jennie Ross Cobb Photography Award for “Waymaker”

Joshua West, second place, Emerging Artists category, “Uktena’s Guard”

Tara McCoy, second place, Pottery, “Stomp”

The opening reception was hosted by Cherokee Nation Secretary of State Shella Bowlin, with awards distributed by Cherokee National Historical Society Board Chair Christy Neuhoff and Miss Cherokee Keeleigh Sanders.

“Each year the Trail of Tears Art Show is a reminder to us all of the importance of Native artwork and the role it plays in cultural promotion and preservation,” said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “These artists are storytellers and culture keepers. Their work shares the stories of the tribulations and triumphs that have impacted Native nations throughout history and often are a beacon of light into the thriving nations we have become today.”

Through the juried show, artists compete for more than $18,000 in various categories. The following summary highlights the grand prize, first place and special award winners:

Best of Show: John Henry Gloyne, Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, “Burial Ceremony: The Four Souls of the Cherokee Being”

Painting, first place: Kenny Henson, Cherokee Nation, “Clan Spirits”

Sculpture, first place: Charlie Nichols, Cherokee Nation, “Feathered Indian”

Basketry, first place: Hattie Lee Mendoza, Cherokee Nation, “Starry Dreams”

Pottery, first place: Troy Jackson, Cherokee National Treasure, “ᏌᎵ (Persimmon)”

Jewelry, first place: Tyran Cartledge, Cherokee Nation, “The Guides”

Textiles, first place: Jamie Bennett, Muscogee Nation, “Winged Serpeant”

Miniatures, first place: Ronald Mitchell, Cherokee Nation, “Flight from the Homeland”

Diverse Art Forms, first place: Stanley Charging; Mandan, Hidatsa, and Arikara Nation; “Unity”

Drawing, Graphics and Mixed Media, first place: Michael Mounce, Cherokee Nation, “3 Sisters”

Photography/Digital Art, first place: Jacob Long, Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, “Sun Eater”

Trail of Tears Award: Sayo’:kla Kindness Williams, Oneida Nation, “Healing Coat: Remembering the Journey of Onyote a:ka (The People of the Standing Stone)”

Emerging Artists, first place: Gregory Standridge, Choctaw Nation, “Tu loc Chish ko”

Jennie Ross Cobb Photography Award: Jacob Long, Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, “Waymaker”

Betty Scraper Garner Elder Award: Ernie Poindexter, Cherokee Nation, “At the End of the Trail”

Bill Rabbit Legacy Award: Joseph Byrd; Cherokee Nation, Osage Nation, and Quapaw Nation; ” ᏣᎳᎩᏓᎧᏁᎲ (Cherokee Knot)”