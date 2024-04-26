Smokies Life wins national public engagement award for ‘Junior Ranger Activity Guide’

GATLINBURG, Tenn. – This April, Smokies Life, formerly Great Smoky Mountains Association, received national recognition at the 2024 Public Lands Alliance Partnership Awards for its “Junior Ranger Activity Guide,” which won in a category for Outstanding Public Engagement. Public Lands Alliance (PLA) publicly announced and honored the winners of its annual awards at a virtual ceremony on Thursday, April 18.

Published in 2023, the “Junior Ranger Activity Guide” is an interactive illustrated guidebook packed full of fun activities designed to introduce kids of all ages to the Smokies. It was developed by National Park Service staff at Great Smoky Mountains National Park (GSMNP) with support from Smokies Life and assistance from the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Cherokee Speakers Council.

“We invited input from staff across the park in all different divisions to contribute ideas to this book,” said Jeanine Ferrence, GSMNP resource education ranger. “It took advantage of the expertise of so many people that do so many things in order to protect this park, and Smokies Life’s involvement was pivotal in bringing this information to the public in a fun and inviting way.”

Featuring colorful illustrations by Jesse White and designed by the Smokies Life creative team, the 38-page booklet serves as the official guide to the Junior Ranger program at Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Anyone that helps their team complete at least five activities and five experiences outlined in the guide can be officially sworn in as a Junior Ranger at any park visitor center. The guides are designed to be completed as a team, and there are no age limits on the Junior Ranger program at Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

The PLA Partnership Awards program is designed to celebrate the best in public lands partnerships, recognizing individuals, organizations, publications, products, programs, and services that embody leading-edge achievements in the preservation of public lands and the enrichment of visitors. Through its awards, the program recognizes excellence in public lands partnerships, innovative solutions to challenges, and outstanding programs that enhance visitor experience. The Outstanding Public Engagement Award, in particular, celebrates exemplary products, displays, programs, and/or services that advance meaningful and sustainable connections between individuals and America’s public lands.

“Great Smoky Mountains National Park is such a vast, diverse landscape, with incredible layers of cultural history,” said Stephanie Kyriazis, GSMNP chief of resource education. “We really wanted to make sure that the activities encouraged families — children and adults working together — to get out there in the park, to have experiences that help them connect to natural and cultural park resources.”

The 9-by-12-inch “Junior Ranger Activity Guide,” which includes 38 illustrated pages of park-related activities and a tear-out postcard and bookmark, is available for $4.50 in the park’s visitor center bookstores and at Smokies Life’s online store, SmokiesLife.org.

For additional details on the 2024 Public Lands Alliance Partnership Awards, visit publiclandsalliance.org or watch the ceremony stream at facebook.com/publiclandsalliance.