OBITUARY: Kevin Robert Blaine Wahnetah

Kevin Robert Blaine Wahnetah, of Cherokee, passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, in Gainesville, Ga. at the age of 35 after battling a brief illness. Born on Dec. 2, 1988, he is the son of Sandy Welch and Tom Wahnetah (Clara).

He is also survived by one brother, Dylan Wahnetah; sister, Abbygail Wahnetah; and half-sister, Elle Wahnatah. He is an uncle to Paisley and Christoph Ensley, as well as Aggy Bradley, whom he loved and cherished. He is also the grandson of Glenda Welch, whom he loved dearly.

He is also survived by his aunts, Kandy Welch, Tina Saunooke, Terri Griffin, Hope Garcia (Fernando), and his special cousin, Kitty Taylor. Kevin’s surviving uncles are Rob Wahnetah (Nancy), Dave Wahnetah (Evelyn), and Jeff McCoy, in addition to many cousins.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Terry Welch; his paternal grandmother, Willie Sue Raby; and aunt, Nancy ‘Jim’ Taylor (Special Grandmother).

Pallbearers will be Nicolas, Kenzie, and Javan Garcia; Anthony Saunooke; Estefan Welch; and Elias Griffin. Honorary pallbearer will be Dylan Wahnetah.

Visitations are Saturday, April 27 at Acquoni Church from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with Joe Wolfe officiating. The service will be Sunday, April 28 at Acquoni Church beginning at 1 p.m., followed by graveyard service at Birdtown Cemetery. All singers are welcome.