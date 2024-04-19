EBCI initiates soft launch for new member portal

Office of the Ugvwiyuhi (Principal Chief) Release

The Eastern Band of the Cherokee Indians (EBCI) has begun implementing the Tribal Member Portal (Kalvgv anitsalagi Dunadats(i) sgv anadasdelisgi wayvsdodi – EBCI pathway for assistance and services), a digital platform designed to enhance engagement and service delivery for EBCI members.

Key features include:

Access to Information: Members can view relevant information, including council sessions and meetings.

Members can view relevant information, including council sessions and meetings. Digital Applications: With the new member portal, members can confidently download and fill out digital applications for services such as education, housing, water, and sewer, making the process easier than ever before.

With the new member portal, members can confidently download and fill out digital applications for services such as education, housing, water, and sewer, making the process easier than ever before. User Registration: EBCI members are invited to register and create an account at http://wayvsdodi.ebci.gov to access the member portal. Email verification is required. To verify account registration, Tribal Members must have an active email account on file with the tribal enrollment office. If you do not have an email on file, kindly visit EBCI.com, proceed to the Enrollment tab, and select the Address Change option to complete the form. If you are only adding or correcting your email address, there is no requirement for notarization. You may submit the form via email to enrollment@ebci-nsn.gov or drop it off at the Enrollment office. Once email verification has been received, the end user will be prompted to create a new password and will gain access to the member portal. For technical support, call the Office of Information Technology at 828-359-6800

EBCI members are invited to register and create an account at http://wayvsdodi.ebci.gov to access the member portal. Continuous Improvement: The portal will evolve, adding new features and services as they become available.

The portal will evolve, adding new features and services as they become available. Kiosk Rollout: The Office of Information Technology is deploying kiosks to the following centralized locations to start a soft implementation: Qualla Library, Snowbird Library, Snowbird Youth Center, Senior Center, Cherokee County, and Tsali Manor.

This initiative aims to provide a transparent and efficient experience for all EBCI members, reflecting the tribe’s commitment to effective processes and member satisfaction.