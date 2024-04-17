“The honeymoon’s over:” Planning Board meeting held in April

By BROOKLYN BROWN

One Feather Reporter

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The Planning Board of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) met on the afternoon of Monday, April 15 in the Dinilawigi (Tribal Council) House to discuss upcoming projects, including the glider, open-air classroom, and restrooms at Kituwah.

In the meeting, Rebecca Bowe, manager of Project Management, presented renderings of potential designs for the Kituwah glider to host the open-air concept that has been utilized at previous Kituwah events. The renderings included an open-air classroom and restrooms, which Bowe said could be scaled down if needed.

Toward the end of the meeting, Ugvwiyuhi (Principal Chief) Michell Hicks shared that he was ready to see these projects kick off, and he would like to see a more detailed agenda for future planning board meetings. “I think we need to start developing a more detailed agenda around existing projects, new projects, and we need to start getting into some detail in our discussions here. The honeymoon’s over for this administration. It’s time to get to work.”

Kim Deas, planning coordinator for Project Management, asked Ugvwiyuhi Hicks what specifically he would like to see on the agenda.

He noted that the agenda needed a complete list of projects, and status updates on important projects like the old Cherokee High School site and the Fairgrounds site. “This is an expectation our community is looking for.”

Taline Ugvwiyu (Vice Chief) Alan B. Ensley shared Chief Hicks’ sentiment, “I agree with the Chief. We’re on our six months of new administration. The honeymoon’s over and we’ve got our work cut out for us. I think the quicker we get at it, the better off our tribe will be, so we’re going to have to burn the midnight oil to get things back on the right track.”

Taline Ugvwiyu Ensley added that he appreciates tribal programs like EBCI Commerce and Project Management for their readiness to get these projects started. “A lot of programs are stepping up and they’re eager to get busy, too. We’re a tourist town and we need to get back to that.”