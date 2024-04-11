EBCI to host NCAI 2024 Mid-Year Convention in June

Submitted by Office of the Ugvwiyuhi (Principal Chief)

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) is set to host the 2024 NCAI Mid-Year Convention & Marketplace from June 1-6 at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort in Cherokee, N.C. The Local Planning Committee (LPC), consisting of more than 20 EBCI members representing various entities and groups across the Qualla Boundary, has been actively involved in planning for several weeks. Their efforts have ranged from vetting and approving the NCAI recommended logo and fine-tuning details for a culture night.

Andrew Oocumma, who chairs the committee and serves as the director of EBCI Destination Marketing, is thrilled about the chance to connect with NCAI and Indian Country. “Our tribe boasts a wealth of history and culture, and we’re eager to showcase what makes the Cherokee so distinct to all Indian Country.”

NCAI, which stands for National Congress of American Indians, was founded in 1944 to serve as a unified voice for American Indian and Alaska Native issues.

“The NCAI is an organization created on the core principle of fostering unity in Indian Country by working to protect Tribal interests and sovereignty through advocacy, educational efforts, events, and various initiatives,” said Ugvwiyuhi (Principal Chief) Michell Hicks in a statement. “We hope to continue to strengthen the relationships we’ve established within NCAI, to ensure that the protection of genuine Tribal sovereignty remains a priority. It is imperative that we continue to build our alliances in Indian Country and what a better way to do this than on our Qualla Boundary.”