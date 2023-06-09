CIPD makes drug bust in McDonald’s parking lot

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Cherokee Indian Police Department (CIPD) officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle with the driver slumped over the steering wheel in the McDonald’s parking lot on Tuesday, June 6 at approximately 7:26 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a black Chevrolet Suburban, displaying a Florida license plate. Inside the vehicle were three occupants, all from the Asheville area, including: Curtis Keith Jones, 39-year-old male;

Aaron Daniel Jones, 42-year-old male; and Nikki LaMell Ledbetter, 35-year-old female.

While conducting investigation, officers seized the following:

15.1 grams Fentanyl

1.1 grams Methamphetamine

8.2 grams Unidentified Substance

$5,952.00 in US Currency

All occupants were arrested and charged in Jackson County with the following:

Trafficking/Conspire Traffic Opium or Heroin

Felony Possession Schedule II Controlled Substance

In addition, occupants had several outstanding felony/misdemeanor arrest warrants out of Buncombe County.