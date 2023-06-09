CIPD makes drug bust in McDonald’s parking lot

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Cherokee Indian Police Department (CIPD) officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle with the driver slumped over the steering wheel in the McDonald’s parking lot on Tuesday, June 6 at approximately 7:26 a.m.
Upon arrival, officers located a black Chevrolet Suburban, displaying a Florida license plate. Inside the vehicle were three occupants, all from the Asheville area, including: Curtis Keith Jones, 39-year-old male;
Aaron Daniel Jones, 42-year-old male; and Nikki LaMell Ledbetter, 35-year-old female.
While conducting investigation, officers seized the following:
15.1 grams Fentanyl
1.1 grams Methamphetamine
8.2 grams Unidentified Substance
$5,952.00 in US Currency
All occupants were arrested and charged in Jackson County with the following:
Trafficking/Conspire Traffic Opium or Heroin
Felony Possession Schedule II Controlled Substance
In addition, occupants had several outstanding felony/misdemeanor arrest warrants out of Buncombe County.
- Cherokee Indian Police Dept. release