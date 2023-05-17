Yellowhill Tribal Council candidates respond to issues

The Cherokee One Feather invited all candidates in the 2023 EBCI (Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians) Election to weigh in on various topics. Each candidate was given a 250-word limit per topic. Below are the responses we received by our deadline. Candidates are listed in the order they will appear on the ballot per the EBCI Board of Elections.

Economic Development

T.W. Saunooke

No response received

David Wolfe

We have talked about economic diversification for two decades with the idea that we cannot depend solely on gaming. I have supported economic development projects that make sound financial sense and so far, those projects have given EBCI better than expected results. We must be strategic with our investments and willing to put in the work to understand what projects will mean for our tribe and our communities. We can’t and shouldn’t vote for everything that comes across our desk because it sounds nice, or someone paints a rosy picture. We must look at the facts-what will it cost, what is the return, how does the investment benefit the tribe, what opportunities will it create, and how soon does it start paying a dividend. I have shown through my voting record that I support economic development that makes good sense and that pays the Tribe a return. For Example, I supported the tribes’ efforts in commercial gaming which returned 13 percent in its first year and I supported the Cherokee Sovereign Wealth Fund which has returned 19 percent since inception.

Stephanie Saunooke French

No response received

Tom Wahnetah

No response received

Ernest Tiger

Recently we have had several business established with the effort to build additional revenue for the Tribe. Unfortunately for most, there was very little information shared with Tribal Members regarding these investments. This neglect has left many tribal members concerned about how their money is being spent and where. When information was shared with the public, this concern was only fueled by the announcement that hundreds of millions in tribal dollars had been spent and several of these investments dollars would not go back to the tribe but stay in those outside entities pockets. I feel that these concerns could be addressed by firstly notifying the public on how their money is to be spent and where. This effort could met through approval of the Tribal Constitution being proposed, where decision makers including Tribal Council would be held accountable on spending of tribal dollars and notifying the public on these random investments.

Role of Business Committee

T.W. Saunooke

No response received

David Wolfe

Business Committee is an important check and balance in our system of government being composed of both the Legislative and Executive Branch. The committee is intended to ensure that we are good stewards of the tribal resources by approving contracts, business licensing matters, and land matters. We have an opportunity to improve the functions of business committee by adopting processes and standard operating procedures, so our members and businesses aren’t waiting on the business committee to meet and act. Too many times the business committee becomes a pinch point for tribal or local business, and we need to use our resources to make this committee function better for our community.

Stephanie Saunooke French

No response received

Tom Wahnetah

No response received

Ernest Tiger

I personally have had only limited interaction with this Committee in the past. Based on my experience, I would like to see these “Closed Door” sessions be televised the same as Tribal Council and have an officer from the Office of Internal Audit and Ethics also attend these meeting to ensure inclusiveness during each meeting.

Appearance of Qualla Boundary

T.W. Saunooke

No response received

David Wolfe

No response received

Stephanie Saunooke French

No response received

Tom Wahnetah

No response received

Ernest Tiger

I think it goes without saying that there is a collective opinion from locals that the shops in Downtown Cherokee are way overdo for renovation. Several factors have led to the continued decline of these buildings including-No Code Enforcement to keep buildings up to date, less customer traffic, lack of tribal funding, and parking. As we have seen lately in tribal politics, there is has been little urgency demonstrated by our leaders to make improvements to downtown. I believe that consideration for investments should start on the Boundary first, well before considering off Boundary Business Developments. To meet improvements demands for the Boundary, the following initiatives would need to be accomplished to reach this goal including-Meeting with Tribal Communities to develop a Master “Beautification” Plan, Implementation of Inclusive Building Code Enforcement, and Tribal Funding Commitment. Through these initiatives a clear picture of what the communities are wanting to see could be identified, projected budget for cost could be allocated , and inclusive for future code enforcement could be met for all.

Role of Cherokee language

T.W. Saunooke

No response received

David Wolfe

No response received

Stephanie Saunooke French

No response received

Tom Wahnetah

No response received

Ernest Tiger

Cherokee Language is at the Center of our core values and priorities as a Tribe moving forward. We need to continue to promote learning to honor our Ancestors, Elders, and those who speak Cherokee Language as their first language. With that being said, there has been great efforts made into expanding programs, creating technologies in effort to educating Tribal Members on their language. I would like to see the continued support in greater funding to our schools, Youth Language Programs, Teachers, additional media technologies and expanded incentivized learning programs created in efforts to preserve our Tribal Language for the future.

Development of Cultural Tourism

T.W. Saunooke

No response received

David Wolfe

Our cultural attractions need the support of the tribe and community to evolve. These attractions belong to the community and are an important source of learning. The Museum, for example is actively changing its model to be as much community focused as it is tourist focus. It is a business and must function like one, but it also a valuable community asset and should be used by our people as much or more than it is used by tourists. We have a great story to tell, but we need to tell our story in a way that it is protected and respected. We have the opportunity to improve our cultural attractions themselves building a solid plan on how to accomplish this.

Stephanie Saunooke French

No response received

Tom Wahnetah

No response received

Ernest Tiger

This topic coincides with Economic Development and Appearance of the Qualla Boundary, where all must be considered in the planning process to maximizing customer traffic. As you may know, an initiative has already been underway to improve the Fair Grounds. I would like to continue this effort by looking at other Culture relative buildings for further revitalization. Buildings that I would like to see expanded include the Museum of the Cherokee Indians, Mountainside Theatre/Outdoor Drama, and the Qualla Arts and Crafts facility. In addition, new construction projects that would compliment this effort would include the establishment of an Aquarium Educational Learning Center that would feature Native Aquatic/Amphibian Specimens, Botany, and a Interactive Butterfly Exhibit.

Why do you feel you are the best choice for Yellowhill Council representative?

T.W. Saunooke

No response received

David Wolfe

No response received

Stephanie Saunooke French

No response received

Tom Wahnetah

No response received

Ernest Tiger

No response received