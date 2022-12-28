OBITUARY: Toby Alaxander Crowe

Toby Alaxander Crowe, age 30, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in the Wrights Creek Community. He is the son of Eric and Ina Crowe.

He is also survived by his children, Mason, Jaymin, and Liam; sisters, Nikki, Rai, Kelsey, and Kristen; uncles, Lil’ Eddie Crowe, and George and Richard Sequoyah; and aunt, Christine.

Toby is preceded in death by his grandparents, Ernestine Crowe and Ollie and Ammons Sequoyah.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, Dec. 29 in the chapel of Long House Funeral Home, beginning at 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. A funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. with a burial in the Sequoyah Cemetery at 3 p.m. Pallbearers will be Josh Crowe, Eddie Crowe, Randy Grey, and George Sequoyah.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.