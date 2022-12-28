OBITUARY: Billie Jean Lossiah Ledford

Billie Jean Lossiah Ledford, 65, of the Big Y Community, went home to be with the Lord Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. A native of Cherokee, she was the daughter of the late Bill Candy and Betty Lossiah and was raised by the late Luzene L. Thompson. In addition, she is preceded in death by one sister, Brenda Lossiah.

She is survived by one brother, Franklin Thompson of Cherokee; two sisters, Nadine Lossiah and Penny Thompson of Cherokee; one aunt and one uncle, and several nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Jayden, Chan, Preston, Brandon, Travis, and Joey.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29 at Bigwitch Baptist Church. Rev. Ben Reed will officiate with burial in the Luzene L. Thompson Family Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the church.