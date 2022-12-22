OBITUARY: Marguerita Hornbuckle Owl

Marguerita Hornbuckle Owl, age 64, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Haywood County after an extended illness.

She is the daughter of the late Larens and Charlotte Hornbuckle.

She is survived by her grandson; brothers, Taylor Bridge (Becky), Ronie Hornbuckle (Sue); and David Youngbird (Molly); and sister, Joyce Bowman (Don).

Marguerita was preceded in death by her son, Sky Owl; brother, Ed Youngbird; grandparents, Russell and Stacy Hornbuckle; and several nieces and nephews.

As requested by Marguerita herself, she wanted a direct burial as soon as possible after her passing.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements in honoring Marguerita’s wishes.