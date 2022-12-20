OBITUARY: Mary Etta Welch Powell

Mary Etta Welch Powell, age 69, passed away on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 at Mission Hospital after an extended illness.

She is survived by her children, Jacqueline Powell and James Powell (Zena) both of Cherokee; five grandchildren, Samantha, Darion, Haleigh Powell, Aliah Locust, and Daymion Powell; four great-grandchildren, SirSon Powell, Brayah Reed, JayLyn, and Zavier Lecco-Powell; brother, Frank Cucumber; and sister, Wanda McLendon.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Powell; father, Adam Welch; mother, Nellie Cucumber; and brothers, William Welch, James David Welch, and Irvin Glen Welch.

Mary Powell believed in God, and she loved her family. Her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren were the world to her. She was proud of her son and daughter. Mary loved her cats, Jimbo and Harvey, she made them hats and had them model them. Whiskey was the fur baby. He came along to help her through her journey. She fed her birds and racoons on a daily basis. Mary can now be with her Husband.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 20 in the chapel of Long House Funeral Home beginning at 12 p.m. A formal funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. with Scott Chekelelee officiating. Mary will be laid to rest by her Husband in the Powell Family Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jimmy Bradley, AJ Bradley, Mike Bradley, Tim Swayney, John McLendon, and Jobie Garland. Honorary Pallbearer is SirSon Powell.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.