WRESTLING: SMC wrestlers participate in Great Smoky Mtn. Grapple  

One Feather Staff Report

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – The 2022 Great Smoky Mountain Grapple wrestling tournament was held at the Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville on Friday, Dec. 16 and Saturday, Dec. 17. Following are results of Smoky Mountain Conference wrestlers per trackwrestling.com:

Varsity Women

107lb: Jaylynne Esquivel, Cherokee, fourth place

126lb: Marissa Cole, Rosman, third place

145lb: Tasia Neadeau, Swain Co., third place

165lb: Lylah Cogdill, Swain Co., third place

235lb: Anasette Cooper, Swain Co., third place

Varsity Men

182lb: Jeshua Whited, Rosman, third place

220lb: Blake Sain, Swain Co., fourth place

285lb: Kohlton Neadeau, Swain Co., second place