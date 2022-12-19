WRESTLING: SMC wrestlers participate in Great Smoky Mtn. Grapple  

One Feather Staff Report
ASHEVILLE, N.C. – The 2022 Great Smoky Mountain Grapple wrestling tournament was held at the Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville on Friday, Dec. 16 and Saturday, Dec. 17. Following are results of Smoky Mountain Conference wrestlers per trackwrestling.com:
Varsity Women
107lb: Jaylynne Esquivel, Cherokee, fourth place
126lb: Marissa Cole, Rosman, third place
145lb: Tasia Neadeau, Swain Co., third place
165lb: Lylah Cogdill, Swain Co., third place
235lb: Anasette Cooper, Swain Co., third place
Varsity Men
182lb: Jeshua Whited, Rosman, third place
220lb: Blake Sain, Swain Co., fourth place
285lb: Kohlton Neadeau, Swain Co., second place