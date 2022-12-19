OBITUARY: Debra Louise Smith Ramirez

Debra Louise Smith Ramirez, age 65, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at Mission Hospital after an extended illness.

She is survived by her H\husband, Rafael Vasquez Ramirez; son, Rafael Cruz Ramirez of Cherokee, NC.; sister, Libby Smith Wolfe (Marvin); great aunts, Joan Henry, Becky Bridges, and Connie Cabe; nephews, Lil Eddie Crowe, Eric Crowe, Benjamin Ortiz, William Cody Wolfe; and niece, Kitty Taylor.

Debra is preceded in death by her mother, Fancheon Louise Smith Elders; sisters, Nancy “Jim” Taylor(Mernie) and Ernie Crowe; grandmother, Elma Arch Smith; uncles, Charles Delbert Smith and JD Raby; aunts, Linda Raby, Osceola Smith, JoLou Bradley, and Nancy Smith.

Debi had an insatiable wanderlust that she passed on to her son; along with a desire to better her community. In her later years, she enjoyed number search puzzles, binge watching “The Good Doctor” and listening to her son spin yarns about his day at work. She had a heart of gold and the strength of an army. Deb will be missed immensely by her husband and son, Big Raf and Lil Raf.

Along with her husband and son, she leaves behind her cousins, James and Michelle Raby; and nephews, Benjamin Ortiz, Lil Eddie and Eric Crowe; all of whom she considered her first babies. Most of all she loved her husband, Rafael, whom she affectionately referred to as Dad with every fiber of her being.

A formal funeral service was held on Sunday, Dec. 18 in the chapel of Long House Funeral Home with Anne French officiating. Burial was in the Bethel Cemetery. Pallbearers were James Raby, Tince Cabe, Josh Crowe, Peyton George, Jeremy Kilgore, and Tony Cabe. Honorary Pallbearers were Eric Crowe and Travis Cabe.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.