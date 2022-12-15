OBITUARY: Frederick Scott Lambert

Frederick Scott Lambert, cherished Dad, Pop, Pop-pop, 94, died Friday, Dec. 9, 2022 at his home in Cherokee, N.C. He retired from the Cherokee Boys Club after 26 years as the Garage Manager.

He was the son of the late Jesse Brisco and Minnie Etta Stiles Lambert. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his siblings, Carl G. Lambert, Ralph Lambert, and Jessie Lambert Taylor. He was the husband of Wilma Lee Beck Lambert for 59 years who died on Nov. 20, 2012; infant daughter, Saretta; grandson, Scott Williamson; and a valued friend, George Sneed.

Surviving are his children, William Beck and Teresa Lambert Williamson and husband Ray; grandchildren, Sam Clements, Lora Williamson Branning and husband Brooks, Jamie Williamson and wife Suzanne, Dwight Williamson and wife Christa, and Summer Lossiah and husband Chuck; great-grandchildren, Cole Saunooke, Drew Rice, Issac Rice, Elizabeth “Scottie” Branning, Alex Rice, Reese Williamson, Abby Branning, Jakob Sutton, Elle Williamson, Izabella Lossiah, Asher Williamson and Isabella Williamson; many nieces and nephews; dearest friends, Mike and Judy Cook, Dave Owle, L. Paul Beck, Sarah Davis, Mary Ann Graham, Mike Werhan and Jack, Jennie Penley, and Nathan Robinson.

The family would like to extend tremendous Gratitude to dad’s beloved caregivers, Chris and Katie MaHoney, Pat Tuller and Nancy Wingrove who loved and cared for him and were cherished in return by Fred and family. You gave us the ability to make sure that Dad was safe and happy and made sure that I didn’t miss too many of our Grandchildren’s events. Cherokee Home Health, Brandi Lambert who was always there when we needed her, Genia Parris who always seemed to be on call in the middle of the night, Kim Hermes who always entered with a smile on her face and took such gentle care of him and, Missy Jenkins, Prunella to Dad, who always kept him on his toes. All of you helped us keep dad at home where he was the happiest and your care and compassion will never be forgotten. The family would also like to extend a special thank you to Four Seasons Palliative and Hospice for their care.

Funeral Services were held Wednesday, Dec. 14 in the Chapel of Crisp Funeral Home. Rev. John Ferree officiated with burial at Lambert Family Cemetery. Pallbearers were Mike Werhan, Sam Clements, Cole Saunooke, Brooks Branning, Drew, and Issac Rice, and Jakob Sutton. Honorary Pallbearers were Mike Cook and Richie Sneed.