WRESTLING: Tri-meet held at Swain County

One Feather Staff Report

Cherokee High School and Smoky Mountain High School visited Swain Co. High School for a three-team match on Friday, Dec. 9. Following are the results for Cherokee High School via trackwrestling.com:

Women’s Results

Smoky Mtn. 42 Cherokee 18

107 – Jaylynne Esquivel (CHS) win by fall over Dagney Williams (SM)

114 – Tiffany Lin (SM) win by forfeit

120 – Niya Mora (CHS) win by forfeit

126 – Alitama Perkins (CHS) win by forfeit

132 – Emma Burnes (SM) win by forfeit

145 – Atai Ramirez-Perez (SM) win by forfeit

152 – Mackenzie Ball (SM) win by forfeit

165 – Gabriela Roman Bruno (SM) win by forfeit

185 – Veronica Mathis (SM) win by forfeit

235 – Riley Stokes (SM) win by forfeit

Swain Co. 54 Cherokee 6

100 – Tynighia Lillard (Swain) win by forfeit

107 – Jaylynne Esquivel (CHS) win by fall over Ellian “Elli” Norton (Swain)

120 – Josephine “JC” Parsons (Swain) win by fall over Niya Mora (CHS)

126 – Brianna “Bree” Wesley (Swain) win by fall over Alitama Perkins (CHS)

132 – Erika Wachacha (Swain) win by forfeit

138 – Elaynah Cogdill (Swain) win by forfeit

152 – Emmalie “Emmie” Fuller (Swain) win by forfeit

165 – Lylan Cogdill (Swain) win by forfeit

185 – Dakota McMillan (Swain) win by forfeit

235 – Anasette Cooper (Swain) win by forfeit

Men’s Results

Smoky Mtn. 66 Cherokee 11

106 – Caiden Vick (SM) win by forfeit

113 – Davey McCoy (SM) win by forfeit

120 – Gavin Coggins (SM) win by forfeit

132 – Kavan Wilson (SM) win by forfeit

138 – William McCoy (SM) win by fall over Jessie Catolster-Hernandez (CHS)

145 – Collin Coggins (SM) win by forfeit

152 – Mason Forbis (SM) win by fall over Julius Pepion (CHS)

160 – Alex Rodriguez (SM) win by fall over Oztin Swayney (CHS)

170 – Juan Mirafuentes (SM) win by forfeit

182 – J’Ron Lineberry (CHS) win by technical fall (17-1) over Lee Parton (SM)

195 – Jadon Cole (SM) win by fall over Niya Mora (CHS)

220 – Sean Martinez (SM) win by forfeit

285 – Noah Long (CHS) win by fall over Donnie Hebenstreit (SM)

Swain Co. 84 Cherokee 0

106 – Sully Cunningham (Swain) win by forfeit

113 – Kale Stephenson (Swain) win by forfeit

120 – Andrae Aguilera (Swain) win by forfeit

126 – Jason Maffett (Swain) win by forfeit

132- Colin “Phoenix” Hoyle (Swain) win by forfeit

138 – James Stroman (Swain) win by fall over Jessie Catolster-Hernandez (CHS)

145 – Owen Craig (Swain) win by forfeit

152 – Israel Ferguson (Swain) win by fall over Julius Pepion (CHS)

160 – Clay Seagle (Swain) win by fall over Oztin Swayney (CHS)

170 – Gabriel Lillard (Swain) win by forfeit

182 – Lucas Sutton (Swain) win by fall over Michael Gayosso (CHS)

195 – Matthew Ferguson (Swain) win by fall over Vincent Owle (CHS)

220 – Blake Sain (Swain) win by forfeit

285 – Kohlton Neadeau (Swain) win by fall over Chantin Tramper (CHS)