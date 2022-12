WRESTLING: Cherokee vs Murphy, Dec. 13 

One Feather Staff Report

The Cherokee High School (CHS) varsity wrestling team hosted the Murphy Bulldogs (MHS) on the evening of Tuesday, Dec. 13. Following are the results per trackwrestling.com:

Murphy 54 Cherokee 21

106 – Jake Miller (MHS) win by forfeit

120 – Dalton Farmer (MHS) win by fall over Niya Mora (CHS)

126 – Luke Hyde (MHS) win by fall over Alitama Perkins (CHS)

132 – Ashton Raxter (MHS) win by forfeit

138 – Jessie Catolster-Hernandez (CHS) win by forfeit

145 – Zach Kessler (MHS) win by forfeit

152 – Mason Cook (MHS) win by fall over Julius Pepion (CHS)

160 – Treyvon Luther (MHS) win by fall over Oztin Swayney (CHS)

170 – Joe Gibby (MHS) win by forfeit

182 – Shawn White (MHS) win by fall over Vincent Owle (CHS)

195 – J’Ron Lineberry (CHS) win by decision 4-1 over Robert Chastain (MHS)

220 – Talan Crowe (CHS) win by fall over Nathan Shaw (MHS)

285 – Noah Long (CHS) win by forfeit