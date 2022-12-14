OBITUARY: Annabelle Watty Valdez

Annabelle Watty Valdez, age 70, also known as our Litty Bitty Mamaw, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at Mission Hospital.

She is survived by her children, Nena Taylor (Dee Dee), Chad Feather, Tosh Davis III, Brian Watty; stepson, Tommy Valdez, all of Cherokee; 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; brothers, Michael Ray Watty and Little Joe Watty; sisters, Jenny Mae Watty, Sarah Swayney, and Judy Goldsmith of Asheville; and aunts, Maybelle Watty and Auntie Inez.

Annabelle was preceded in death by her father, Johnny Watty; mother, Edith Swayney Wachacha; son, Jonas Feather; daughter, Elizabeth Kalonaheskie; brothers, Quincy “Duke” Watty, John Henry Watty; and sister, Nancy Watty.

Annabelle was very much loved by Kimberly Winchester Rosario (George), Tiffany Taylor (Jeff), Tanya Taylor (Travis Crowe), Courtney Taylor, Tonya Rae Winchester, Zackary Winchester (Angel), and Benjamin Feather.

A visitation will be held on Friday, Dec. 16 in the chapel of Long House Funeral Home beginning at 12 p.m. A formal funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. with Noah Crowe officiating.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.