OBITUARY: Xiomara Concepcion (Rico) Mann

Xiomara Concepcion (Rico) Mann – May 27, 1951 – Dec. 8, 2022

Xiomara Concepcion (Rico) Mann died at Cherokee Indian Hospital in the early hours of Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 surrounded by loved ones.

Xiomara was a tough and unbelievable woman who made a life beating the odds. She loved Tom Brady, football, making empanadas for her family, the Beatles, spoiling her grandchildren with Grandma’s love, and the life she built with her beloved husband, Stephen (Steve) Charles Mann. With her joie de vivre, Xiomara touched lives wherever she went. Greatly loved by many, she will be cherished for another lifetime in the hearts of those she leaves behind.

Xiomara was born on May 27, 1951 in Olanchito, Yoro, Honduras to parents Julio Cesar Rico and Concepcion Maria Rico. The family moved to New Orleans, La. with seven children in 1958. She graduated from Redemptorist High School and attended Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge. She moved to Columbia, Mo. after Hurricane Katrina. While playing game theory optimal poker, she called an all-in bluff by Steve, raking all of his chips — and his heart. They lived a life full of love and adventure, together.

Xiomara is survived by daughter, Maya (Cory) Gance-Wunder and granddaughter Violet; and daughter, Beatriz (Adam) Metts and grandchildren Eloise, Montgomery and Adelaide. She cherished her extended family in New Orleans, Atlanta, and Covington including sisters Cynthia and Patricia Rico, great nephews Tyler and Devin Rico, her nephews and nieces, great nephews and nieces, cousins, in-laws and the Philip Street gang.

The cause of Xiomara’s death was cancer. Her family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at the Cherokee Indian Hospital for their extraordinary and compassionate care in her final hours. Her final wish was to play poker at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino. After a foggy mountainous drive, she arrived at the casino and asked for her player’s card. She passed away soon after; but she’d achieved her final goal against all odds. A private family burial took place on Tuesday, Dec. 13.