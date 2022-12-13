OBITUARY: Raymond Eugene Jones

Raymond Eugene Jones went home to be with the Lord unexpectedly, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022.

A native and lifelong resident of the Nations Creek Community, Gene (AKA, the Milkman) was preceded in death by his mother, Gertrude Cabe Jones and his brother, Bill McDonald.

He retired from PET Dairy after 45 years of service.

Gene loved his family, community, and friends. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend who lived a life filled with goodness, laughter and kindness.

He is survived by his wife, Debra Bumgarner Jones; his father, Raymond H. Jones; his children, Jill Jones, Karen Jones and Alec Bowers, all of Whittier; his grandchildren, Victor Jones and Gracie Price; his step-daughter, Misty Bumgarner of Knoxville; his sisters, Sue Jones (Peter) Peggy Jones (Ned), Judy Jones, Wanda Hall and Ruth Korr; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 in the chapel of Crisp Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Nations Creek Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.Saturday at the funeral home.

Pallbearers will be Charles Ray Nations, Colton Bailey, Troy Hartline, Jessie Korr, Doug Ashe, and Tommy Bumgarner.