OBITUARY: Michael Ray Driver

Michael Ray Driver, 37, of Robbinsville, went home on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. He was born in Cherokee, N.C. on Aug. 22, 1985.

Michael is survived by his loving mother, Lois Chekelelee of Robbinsville, N.C. He had two daughters and one son, Makayla Driver, Savannah Driver, and Michael Driver Jr.; step kids, Jezi Driver, Charlie Driver, Azora Driver, Louisa and Native Walkingstick all of Cherokee; one brother, Ted Wachacha of Robbinsville; one sister, Kathleen Driver of Sylva; three nieces, Crystal and Dorian Lopez, Jaci Wachacha; one nephew, Timothy Daza; aunts, Alice Driver, Carolyne Tooni, Lucille Blackfox, all of Cherokee, NC, Londa Chekelelee Rivera and husband Jason Rivera of Robbinsville, and Geraldine Chekelelee of Elizabethton, Tenn.; and many cousins.

Michael was preceded in death by his father, Roy David Driver Sr.; brother, Roy David Driver Jr.; three uncles, Joe, Norman Driver, and Richard Chekelelee; one aunt, Jeanette Jumper; paternal grandparents, Rev. John Driver and Nellie Driver; and maternal grandparents, Rev. Wayne Chekelelee and Sarah Chekelelee.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12 at Zion Hill Baptist Church in Robbinsville. Rev. Ernie Stiles will officiate a service starting at 12 p.m. Monday at the Church. Procession will begin at 3:30 p.m. from Zion Hill Baptist Church to Buffalo Baptist Church Cemetery.

All of his special friends’ pallbearers will be Brian Jumper, Jr. Sawyer, Wayne Sawyer, Brian Teesateskie, Dylan Stewart, Ryan Stewart, “Honorary” Timothy Daza and Journey Watty. Friends Chubb Chekelelee, Adrian Chekelelee, Gabe Chekelelee, Mitch Ayers, Hunter Welch, Josh Jumper, Mose Reed, Emory Littlejohn, Jessica Bedoya, Robert Jordan, Steven Rogers, Travis Orr and Randy Price, Boomer Wachacha, Brian Hardin, Lee Mayberry, and Casey Freeman.

He will be sadly missed by his mother, brother, daughter, and grandkids.