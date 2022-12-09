Construction contract opportunity announced for Sugarlands area buildings 

The National Park Service Denver Service Center is soliciting proposals for rehabilitation of Great Smoky Mountains National Park Headquarters and various other construction work in the Sugarlands area. Proposed work includes a remodel of the headquarters building, construction of a new annex building to address workspace deficiencies, rehabilitation of the water and sewer systems, and demolition of the outdated Little River Ranger Station.

All proposed construction work will be within the existing Sugarlands area, which consists of about 10 acres of developed and previously disturbed land. The project will bring facilities into compliance with accessibility standards, improve energy efficiency, comply with safety codes, and improve visitor and employee health and safety. Any work to historic structures will be sensitive to the historic nature of the building.

The project will open for bid on Dec. 15, 2022, with proposed construction beginning in September 2023. Project proposal and specifications are available on the Systems for Award Management (SAM.gov) website.

For more information, please visit the contract opportunity page at SAM.gov or contact Matthew Carpenter at matthew_carpenter@nps.gov.