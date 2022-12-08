Cherokee language translation of “Twas the Night Before Christmas”

ᎤᎾᏕᏘᏴᎯᏕᎾ ᎾᎥ ᎤᏒ ᎨᎲ
Unadetiyvhidena na’v usv gehv
Almost Christmas near night it was
‘Twas The Night Before Christmas
By Clement C. Moore ᎤᏬᏪᎳᏅ
ᎢᏃᎵ ᎤᏁᏍᏓᏅ
Inoli uhnesdanv
Translated by Inoli (Wiggins Blackfox)
ᎤᎾᏕᏘᏴᎯᏕᎾ ᎾᎥ ᎤᏒ ᎨᎲ, ᎦᎵᏦᏕ ᏂᎬᎾᏛ
Unadetiyvhidena na’v usv gehv, gal(i)tsode nigvn(a)tv
Almost Christmas near night it was, house through out
Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the house,
ᎨᏍᏗ ᎠᏁᏝᏅᎯ ᏯᏓᏅᏏᏙᎮᎢ, ᏥᏍᏕᏥ ᏍᏊᎯ.
Gesdi anetlanvhi yadanvsidohei, tsisdetsi squuhi.
No creature was moving about, the mouse also
not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse .
ᎠᎱᏣᏬᎳᏛ ᎾᎥ ᏕᎦᏓᎥ ᏗᎵᏲᏍᏗ,
Ahutsawol(a)dv nav degadav diliyosdi
The chimney by hung stockings
The stockings were hung by the chimney with care,
ᎠᏂᎦᏘᏴ ᏧᎶᏓᏕᎩ ᏎᎩᏊ ᎤᎷᎯᏍᏗ.
Anig(a)tiyv Tsulodadegi sekiquu uluhisdi
Waiting for St. Nicholas soon would come
in hopes that St. Nicholas soon would be there.
ᏗᏂᏲᏟ ᏍᏓᏯ ᏚᎾᏁᏍᎩᎸ ᏓᏂᎾᎬ ᎦᏂᏏ,
Diniyotli sdaya dunanesgilv danin(a)gv ganisi,
The children snug in nest laying in bed
The children were nestled all snug in their beds,
ᏧᏂᎦᎾᏍᏓ ᏆᏄᎾᏍᏗ ᏓᎳᏍᎩᏍᎬᎯ ᎭᏫᏂ ᏗᏂᏍᎪᎵ.
tsuniganasda kwanun(a)sdi dal(a)sgisgvhi dinisgoli hawini
Sugar sweet plums they danced their heads inside
while visions of sugar plums danced in their heads.
ᎤᏂᏥ ᎤᎵᏍᏚᎵ ᏃᎴ ᎠᏯ ᎠᏆᎵᏍᏇᏘ,
Unitsi ul(i)sduli nole aya agwal(i)sgweti
Their mama in her scarf and I wearing a cap
And Mama in her kerchief, and I in my cap,
ᎩᎳ ᏙᎦᎾᎾᏏᏅ ᎪᎯᏓ ᎪᎳ ᏦᎦᏂᏢᏗᎯ.
Kila doganan(a)sinv gohida gola tsoganitlvdihi
just layed down for a long winters sleep
had just settled our brains for a long winters nap.
ᎦᏌᎾᎵ ᏓᏳ ᏓᏃᏟᏴᎢᏍᏓᏅ,
Gasanali dayu danotliyvisdanv
There on the roof, made alot of noise
When out on the roof there arose such a clatter,
ᎦᏣᏄᎳ ᎠᏩᏗᏛᎲ ᎠᏩᎦᏚᏅᏒ ᎢᏳᏍᏗ ᏂᎦᎵᏍᏗᏍᎬᎢ.
gatsanula agwadidvhv agwag(a)dvnvsv iyusdi nigal(i)sdisgvi
In a hurry I got up to go see what was happening
I sprang from my bed to see what was the matter.
ᏦᎳᏂ ᎢᏣ ᎠᎾᎦᎵᏍᎩ ᎢᏳᏍᏗ ᏩᎩᏃᎯᎸᏍᏓᏅ, ᎠᏍᏚᏗ ᏩᎦᏍᏚᎩᏒ,
Tsolani itsa anagalisgi iyusdi waginohilvsdanv, asdudi wag(a)sdugisv
Window toward lighting like I flew, shutter I opened
Away to the window I flew like a flash, tore open the shutter,
ᏦᎳᏂ ᎦᎸᎾᏗ ᏩᎦᏌᏙᏴ.
tsolani galvnadi wag(a)sadohyv
window up I pushed
and threw up the sash.
ᏅᏓ ᎠᎦᎵᏍᎬ ᎦᏚ, ᎩᎳ ᎤᏬᎰᏒ ᎠᏤ ᎥᏅᏥ,
Nvda agalisgv gadu, kila uwohosv atse vn(v)tsi
moon shining on top, recently fallen new snow
The moon on the breast of the new fallen snow,
ᎢᎦ ᎤᏍᎪᏍᏓ ᏥᎨᎰ ᎢᏳᏍᏗ ᎨᎲᏳ.
Iga usgosda tsigeho iyusdi gehvyu
Day as bright is like was
gave the lustra of midday to objects below.
ᏙᎢᏳᏍᏗ ᎠᏪ ᎵᏒ ᏫᏥᎦᏖᏃᎲᎢᏣ ᎤᎾᏅᎪᏨ,
Doiyusdi agwelisv, witsigatenohvitsa unanvgotsv
What ? I wondered looking toward appeared
When, what to my wondering eyes should appear,
ᎤᏍᏗ ᏗᏓᎾᏏᏁᎩ ᏃᎴ ᏣᏁᎵᎢᏯᏂ ᏧᏍᏗ ᏧᎾᏔᎾᎵ ᎠᎭᏫ.
Usdi didan(a)sinegi nole tsaneliyani tsun(a)sdi tsunatanali Ahawi
Small sled and eight of them tiny Reindeer
but a minature sleigh and eight tiny reindeer.
ᎡᎳᏗ ᎢᎦᏘ ᎠᏰᎴᎯ ᎬᏂᎦᎵᏍᏗ ᏃᎴ ᏄᎵᏍᏚᎢ,
Eladi igata ayelehi gvnigal(i)sdi nole nuhlisdvi
Short size driver so lively and quick
With a little old driver so lively and quick,
ᎾᏊᏃ ᏥᎦᏔᎲ ᏧᎶᏓᏕᎩ ᎨᏒᎢ.
Naquuhno tsigatahv Tsulodadegi gesvi
In a moment I knew St. Nick it was
I knew in a moment it must be St. Nick.
ᎠᏂᏯᏄᎵᎨ ᎠᏬᎭᎵ ᎨᎲ, ᎠᏂᏯᏄᎵ ᏐᏫᎵ Ꮅ ᎢᏳᎾᏍᏗ ᏓᏂᏃᎯᎵᏒ
Aniyanulige Awohali gehv, aniyanuli sogwili iyun(a)sdi daninohilisv
More faster than Eagles were, fast horses like they flew
More rapid than eagles his coursers they came,
ᎦᏑᎳᏍᎬ ᏃᎴ ᎤᏪᎷᎪ ᏃᎴ ᏚᎾᏚᎥ ᎬᏘ ᏓᏯᏂᏍᎬ.
Gasulasgv nole uwelugo nole dunadov gvti dayanisgv
He whistled and shouted and name with he called them
and he whistled and shouted and called them by name.
ᎭᏩ ᏗᏍᏩᏗᏍᎩ, ᎭᏩ ᎠᎳᏍᎩᏍᎩ, ᎭᏩ ᏗᎳᏍᎨᏍᎩ,
Hawa Disgwal(a)disgi, hawa Al(a)sgisgi, hawa Dilasgesgi,
Okay Dasher, Okay Dancer,Okay Prancer
Now Dasher, now Dancer, now Prancer,
ᏃᎴ ᎤᏁᎫᏥᏓ,ᏨᏓᏥ, ᎦᎸᏬᏗ, ᎠᏴᏓᏩᎶᏍᎩ ᏃᎴ ᎠᎾᎦᎵᏍᎩ!
nole Unegutsida, Tsvdatsi, Galvgwodi, Ahyvdagwalosgi nole Anagalisgi !
and Mean, Panther, Beloved, Thunder and lightening
and Vixen! on Comet! on Cupid! on Donder and Blitzen!
ᏙᏱᏣ ᎠᏲᏓᏌᎲᎢ ᎦᏚᎢ! ᎦᎾᏑᎦᏢᎢ ᎦᏚᎢ! ᎢᏣᏅᎩ ᏂᎦᏓ!
Doyitsa ayodasvi gadui ! Gan(a)sugatlvi gadui ! itsanvgi nigada
Outside floor top of ! wall to top of ! rush all
To the top of the porch! To the top of the wall! Now dash away!
ᎢᏣᏅᎩ ᏂᎦᏓ!
Itsanvgi nigada
rush all
Dash away all!
ᏧᎧᏲᏓ ᏧᏩᎶᎦ ᏣᏓᏝᏫᏗᏍᎪ, ᎤᏔᎾ ᎤᏃᎴ ᎤᏃᎸᎾ,
Tsukahyoda tsugwalog(a) tsadatlawidisgo, utana unole unolvna
Dried leaves that fly when great wind blows
As dry leaves that before the hurricane fly,
ᏯᏚᎾᏦᏌ ᎠᎬᏱᏣᏗᎲ, ᎦᎸᎾᏗ ᏥᏳᎪᏗ ᎠᏂᏃᎯᎴᎬ.
yadunatsosa agvyitsadihv, galvnadi tsiyug(o)ti aninohilegv
when meet obstacle straight up the sky they flew
when they meet with an obstacle, mount to the sky.
ᎦᎵᏦᏛ ᎦᏚ ᏐᏫᎵ ᎢᎦᎦᏓ ᏭᏂᏃᎯᎸᏍᏓᏅ,
Gal(i)tsotv gadu sogwili igagada wuninohilvsdanv,
House top horse like they flew
So up to the house top the coursers they flew,
ᏗᏓᎾᏏᏁᎩ ᎧᎵ ᏗᏁᎳᏙᏗ ᏃᎴ ᏧᎶᏓᏕᎩ ᏍᏊᎯ.
didan(a)sinegi kali, dinel(i)dodi, nole Tsulodadegi sgwuhi
sleigh full of toys and St. Nick too
with the sleigh full of toys, and St. Nicholas too.
ᏃᎢ ᎠᎾᎦᎵᏍᎩ ᎢᎦᏣᏄᎳ ᎠᏆᏛᎦᏅ ᎦᏌᎾᎵ ᎦᏚ,
No’i anagalisgi igatsanula agwatvganv gasanali gadu
then lightening as fast I heard on roof top
And then, in a twinkling I heard on the roof,
ᏓᎾᎳᏍᎨᏍᎫ ᏃᎴ ᏓᎾᏍᎪᏍᎬ ᏐᏊᎭ ᏚᎾᎳᏍᎬᎢ.
danalasgesgv nole danasgosgv sogwuha dunalasgvi.
trotting and digging of each hoof
the prancing and pawing of each little hoof.
ᎭᏫᏂ ᎾᏋᏁᎳ ᏥᏍᎪᎵ ᏃᎴ ᎦᎦᏔᎲᏍᎬ,
Hawini nagwvnela tsisgoli nole gag(a)tahvsgv
Inside I brought my head and was turning around
As I drew in my head and was turning around,
ᎠᎱᏣᏬᎳᏛ ᎡᎳᏗ ᏓᏳᎶᏒ ᏧᎶᏓᏕᎩ, ᏧᏓᎾᏫᏛᏓ.
Ahutsawoladv eladi dayulosv Tsulodadeg(i), tsudanawidvda
Chimney down he came St. Nicohlas with a bound
down the chimney St. Nicholas came with a bound.
ᎤᏳᏩᎾ ᏗᎪᏒᏔᏅ ᏚᏄᏮ, ᎠᏍᎪᎳ ᏧᏓᎴᏅᏓ ᏧᎳᏏᏕᏂ ᏩᏍᏗ,
Uyuwana digosvtanv duhnuwv, asgola tsudalenvda tsul(a)sideni wasti
Fur made from he was dressed, head begining feet ending
He was dressed all in fur, from his head to his foot,
ᏃᎴ ᏚᏄᏮ ᎪᏍᏓ ᏃᎴ ᎤᏦᎸᎯᏓ ᏧᏓᏅᎵᏰᏓ ᎨᎲ.
nole duhnuwv kosda nole utsolvhid(a) tsudanvliyeda gehv
and his clothes ashes and soot tarnished were
and his clothes were tarnished with ashes and soot.
ᏗᏁᎶᏗ ᏧᏓᎳᏒᎯ ᎠᎵᏎᎲ,
Dinel(o)di tsudal(a)svhi alisehv
toys bundle he had on his back
A bundle of toys he had flung on his back,
ᎤᎾᏕᎩ, ᎩᎳ ᏣᏍᏚᎩᏍᎪ ᎤᏩᏪᏅᏛ ᏗᎧᏃᏗ ᎢᏳᏍᏗ ᎨᎲ.
Un(a)degi, kila tsasdugisgo uwakwenvdv dikan(o)di iyusdi gehv
Peddler, just opening pack looked like was
and he looked like a peddler just opening his pack.
ᏗᎦᏙᎵ – ᏚᏥᏍᏓᏢ! ᏚᏆᏅᏪᎥ, ᏓᎵᎮᎵᎬ!
Dig(a)toli dutsisdatlv, dugwanvwev, daliheligv
His eyes on fire his dimples, happy
His eyes – how they twinkled! His dimples, how merry!
ᏗᎦᏆᎴᏂ ᎩᎦᎨ ᎠᏂᏥᎸᏍᎩ ᎢᏳᏍᏗ, ᏔᏯ ᎢᏳᏍᏗ ᎨᎲ ᎧᏴᏐᎵ.
Dig(a)kwaleni gigage anitsilvsgi iyusdi,Taya iyusdi gehv kayvsoli
His cheeks red flowers like, cherry like was nose
His cheeks were like roses, his nose like a cherry.
ᎤᏬᏓᏍᏗ ᎤᏍᏗ ᎠᎰᎵ, ᎦᎾᏌᎾᎩᏓ ᎦᎵᏣᏗ ᎢᏳᏍᏗ ᎨᎲ,
Uwod(a)sdi usdi aholi,gan(a)sanagida gal(i)tsadi iyusdi gehv
His droll small mouth, a pulled bow like was
His droll little mouth was drawn up like a bow,
ᏃᎴ ᏚᎭᏄᎸᎲ ᎧᏳᎨᏂ ᎥᏅᏥ ᎢᏳᏁᎦ ᎨᎲ.
nole duhanulvhv kayugeni vn(v)tsi iyunega gehv
and his beard on chin snow as white was
and the beard on his chin was as white as the snow.
ᎤᏍᏆᎳ ᎦᎾᏃᏩ ᏍᏓᏯ ᎤᏅᏍᎦᎸ,
Usgwala gananowa sdaya unvsgalv
Short pipe hard he had in his mouth
The stump of a pipe he held tight in his teeth,
ᎤᏬᎦᏒᏒ ᎠᏍᎪᎳ ᎠᏕᏲᎲ, ᎠᏥᎳᏙᏗ ᎢᏳᏍᏗ.
uwog(a)sv asgola adehyohv, atsilvdodi iyusdi
The smoke head circled, a wreath like
and the smoke it encircled his head like a wreath.
ᎠᏯᏖᎾ ᎨᎲ ᎤᎧᏛ, ᏃᎴ ᎤᏍᏗ ᎦᏌᏩᎸ ᎤᏍᏉᏟ
Ayaten(a) gehv ukatv, nole usdi gasagwalv usgwotli
Broad was face, and small round belly
He had a broad face and a little round belly
ᎠᎵᏖᎸᎮᏍᎫ ᎤᏰᏨ, ᏤᎵ ᏥᎦᎶ ᎤᏅᏪᏙ ᎧᎵ ᎢᏳᏍᏗ
al(i)telvhesgv uyetsv, tseli tsigalo unvwedo kali iyusdi
It shook when he laughed, jelly containing bowl full like
that shook, when he laughed, like a bowl full of jelly
ᎤᏓᎨᏗ ᏃᎴ ᎦᎳᏦᎯᏓ ᎨᎲ ᎬᏂᎦᎳᏍᏗ ᎤᏍᏗ ᏴᏫ,
Udagedi nole gal(i)tsohida gehv, gvnigal(a)sdi usdii yvwi
Chubby and plump was right jolly little person
He was chubby and plump, a right jolly ole elf
ᎠᎩᏰᏥᎬ ᏥᎪᎠ, ᎠᏎᏃ ᎨᏍᏗ ᎠᎩᏰᏥᏍᏗ ᏱᎦᏓᏅᏖᏍᎨ.
Agiyets(i)gv tsigoa, asehno gesdi agiyetsisdi yigadan(v)tesge
I laughed when I seen him, but not to laugh I was thinking
and I laughed when I saw him, in spite of myself
ᎤᎦᏧᏩᏍᏓᏅ, ᏃᎴ ᎤᏍᏕᏯᏍᏓᏅ ᎠᏍᎪᎵ,
Ug(a)tsuwasdanv nole usdeyasdanv asgoli
Then winking and twist of his head
A wink of his eye and a twist of his head,
Ꮓ ᏥᎦᏔᎲ ᎨᏍᏗ ᎪᎰᏍᏗ ᏥᏍᎦᏍᏗ ᏱᎨᎮᎢ.
no tsigatahv gesdi gohosdi tsisgasdi yigehei
now I knew not something to fear was
soon gave me to know I had nothing to dread.
ᎨᏍᏗ ᎪᎰᏍᏗ ᏯᏗᏍᎨ, ᎤᎴᏅᎲ ᏚᎸᏫᏍᏓᏁᎲᎢ,
Gesdi gohosdi yadisge, ulenvhv dulvwisdanehvi
Not something he said, began working
He spoke not a word,but went straight to his work,
ᏂᎦᏓ ᏗᎵᏲᏍᏗᏃ ᏚᎧᎵᎸ ᏃᎢ ᎤᎦᏔᎲᏒ ᎦᏣᏄᎳ.
nigada diliyosdihno dukalilv, noi ugatahvsv gatsanula
All stockings he filled then turned fast
and filled all the stockings, then turned with a jerk.
ᎦᏰᏌᏛ ᎬᏘ ᎤᏒᏂᎸ ᎧᏴᏐᎵ,
Gayesadv gvti usvhnilv kayvsoli
Finger with touched nose
And laying his finger aside of his nose,
ᎤᎵᏍᏚᏂᎸ ᎠᎲᏣᏬᎳᏛ ᎦᎸᎾᏗ ᎤᎵᏌᎳᏓᏅ.
ul(i)sduhnilv, ahvtsawoladv galvnadi ul(i)sal(a)danv
He nodded, chimney up he rose
and giving a nod, up the chimney he rose.
ᏗᏓᎾᏏᏁᎩ ᏧᎲ ᏩᏚᏬᏥᎸ, ᎫᏩᎾᏏᏁᎩ ᏚᏒᎠᎡᎸ,
Didan(a)sinegi tsuhv waduwotsilv, guwan(a)sinegi dusvlaelv
His sled at he landed, his team he whistled to
He sprang to his sleigh, to his team gave a whistle
ᏥᏥ ᎤᏬᏍᎩᎵ ᎢᏳᏍᏗ ᏚᎾᏝᏫᏛᎱᏱ.
Tsitsi uwosgili iyusdi dunahlawidvhvyi
Thistle down like the flew away
and away they all flew like the down of a thistle.
ᎠᏎᏃ ᎠᏆᏛᎦᏅ, ᎾᏓᏳᏪᎸᏅ ᏭᏍᎪᎸᏣ,
Asehno agwatvganv,nadayuwelvnv wusgolvtsa
But I heard him hollar as he faded out of sight
But I heard him explain, ere he drove out of sight
“ᎤᎵᎮᎵᏍᏗ ᎢᏣᏕᏘᏯ ᏂᎦᏓ, ᏃᎴ ᏙᎯ ᎨᎮᏍᏗ Ꭺ ᎤᏒᎯ!”
Ulihelisdi Itsadetiya nigada nole tohi gehesdi go usvhi
Happy Christmas to all and peace to be tonight
“Happy Christmas to all, and to all a good night!”
da, direction. From a distance