Cherokee language translation of “Twas the Night Before Christmas”

ᎤᎾᏕᏘᏴᎯᏕᎾ ᎾᎥ ᎤᏒ ᎨᎲ

Unadetiyvhidena na’v usv gehv

Almost Christmas near night it was

‘Twas The Night Before Christmas

By Clement C. Moore ᎤᏬᏪᎳᏅ

ᎢᏃᎵ ᎤᏁᏍᏓᏅ

Inoli uhnesdanv

Translated by Inoli (Wiggins Blackfox)

ᎤᎾᏕᏘᏴᎯᏕᎾ ᎾᎥ ᎤᏒ ᎨᎲ, ᎦᎵᏦᏕ ᏂᎬᎾᏛ

Unadetiyvhidena na’v usv gehv, gal(i)tsode nigvn(a)tv

Almost Christmas near night it was, house through out

Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the house,

ᎨᏍᏗ ᎠᏁᏝᏅᎯ ᏯᏓᏅᏏᏙᎮᎢ, ᏥᏍᏕᏥ ᏍᏊᎯ.

Gesdi anetlanvhi yadanvsidohei, tsisdetsi squuhi.

No creature was moving about, the mouse also

not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse .

ᎠᎱᏣᏬᎳᏛ ᎾᎥ ᏕᎦᏓᎥ ᏗᎵᏲᏍᏗ,

Ahutsawol(a)dv nav degadav diliyosdi

The chimney by hung stockings

The stockings were hung by the chimney with care,

ᎠᏂᎦᏘᏴ ᏧᎶᏓᏕᎩ ᏎᎩᏊ ᎤᎷᎯᏍᏗ.

Anig(a)tiyv Tsulodadegi sekiquu uluhisdi

Waiting for St. Nicholas soon would come

in hopes that St. Nicholas soon would be there.

ᏗᏂᏲᏟ ᏍᏓᏯ ᏚᎾᏁᏍᎩᎸ ᏓᏂᎾᎬ ᎦᏂᏏ,

Diniyotli sdaya dunanesgilv danin(a)gv ganisi,

The children snug in nest laying in bed

The children were nestled all snug in their beds,

ᏧᏂᎦᎾᏍᏓ ᏆᏄᎾᏍᏗ ᏓᎳᏍᎩᏍᎬᎯ ᎭᏫᏂ ᏗᏂᏍᎪᎵ.

tsuniganasda kwanun(a)sdi dal(a)sgisgvhi dinisgoli hawini

Sugar sweet plums they danced their heads inside

while visions of sugar plums danced in their heads.

ᎤᏂᏥ ᎤᎵᏍᏚᎵ ᏃᎴ ᎠᏯ ᎠᏆᎵᏍᏇᏘ,

Unitsi ul(i)sduli nole aya agwal(i)sgweti

Their mama in her scarf and I wearing a cap

And Mama in her kerchief, and I in my cap,

ᎩᎳ ᏙᎦᎾᎾᏏᏅ ᎪᎯᏓ ᎪᎳ ᏦᎦᏂᏢᏗᎯ.

Kila doganan(a)sinv gohida gola tsoganitlvdihi

just layed down for a long winters sleep

had just settled our brains for a long winters nap.

ᎦᏌᎾᎵ ᏓᏳ ᏓᏃᏟᏴᎢᏍᏓᏅ,

Gasanali dayu danotliyvisdanv

There on the roof, made alot of noise

When out on the roof there arose such a clatter,

ᎦᏣᏄᎳ ᎠᏩᏗᏛᎲ ᎠᏩᎦᏚᏅᏒ ᎢᏳᏍᏗ ᏂᎦᎵᏍᏗᏍᎬᎢ.

gatsanula agwadidvhv agwag(a)dvnvsv iyusdi nigal(i)sdisgvi

In a hurry I got up to go see what was happening

I sprang from my bed to see what was the matter.

ᏦᎳᏂ ᎢᏣ ᎠᎾᎦᎵᏍᎩ ᎢᏳᏍᏗ ᏩᎩᏃᎯᎸᏍᏓᏅ, ᎠᏍᏚᏗ ᏩᎦᏍᏚᎩᏒ,

Tsolani itsa anagalisgi iyusdi waginohilvsdanv, asdudi wag(a)sdugisv

Window toward lighting like I flew, shutter I opened

Away to the window I flew like a flash, tore open the shutter,

ᏦᎳᏂ ᎦᎸᎾᏗ ᏩᎦᏌᏙᏴ.

tsolani galvnadi wag(a)sadohyv

window up I pushed

and threw up the sash.

ᏅᏓ ᎠᎦᎵᏍᎬ ᎦᏚ, ᎩᎳ ᎤᏬᎰᏒ ᎠᏤ ᎥᏅᏥ,

Nvda agalisgv gadu, kila uwohosv atse vn(v)tsi

moon shining on top, recently fallen new snow

The moon on the breast of the new fallen snow,

ᎢᎦ ᎤᏍᎪᏍᏓ ᏥᎨᎰ ᎢᏳᏍᏗ ᎨᎲᏳ.

Iga usgosda tsigeho iyusdi gehvyu

Day as bright is like was

gave the lustra of midday to objects below.

ᏙᎢᏳᏍᏗ ᎠᏪ ᎵᏒ ᏫᏥᎦᏖᏃᎲᎢᏣ ᎤᎾᏅᎪᏨ,

Doiyusdi agwelisv, witsigatenohvitsa unanvgotsv

What ? I wondered looking toward appeared

When, what to my wondering eyes should appear,

ᎤᏍᏗ ᏗᏓᎾᏏᏁᎩ ᏃᎴ ᏣᏁᎵᎢᏯᏂ ᏧᏍᏗ ᏧᎾᏔᎾᎵ ᎠᎭᏫ.

Usdi didan(a)sinegi nole tsaneliyani tsun(a)sdi tsunatanali Ahawi

Small sled and eight of them tiny Reindeer

but a minature sleigh and eight tiny reindeer.

ᎡᎳᏗ ᎢᎦᏘ ᎠᏰᎴᎯ ᎬᏂᎦᎵᏍᏗ ᏃᎴ ᏄᎵᏍᏚᎢ,

Eladi igata ayelehi gvnigal(i)sdi nole nuhlisdvi

Short size driver so lively and quick

With a little old driver so lively and quick,

ᎾᏊᏃ ᏥᎦᏔᎲ ᏧᎶᏓᏕᎩ ᎨᏒᎢ.

Naquuhno tsigatahv Tsulodadegi gesvi

In a moment I knew St. Nick it was

I knew in a moment it must be St. Nick.

ᎠᏂᏯᏄᎵᎨ ᎠᏬᎭᎵ ᎨᎲ, ᎠᏂᏯᏄᎵ ᏐᏫᎵ Ꮅ ᎢᏳᎾᏍᏗ ᏓᏂᏃᎯᎵᏒ

Aniyanulige Awohali gehv, aniyanuli sogwili iyun(a)sdi daninohilisv

More faster than Eagles were, fast horses like they flew

More rapid than eagles his coursers they came,

ᎦᏑᎳᏍᎬ ᏃᎴ ᎤᏪᎷᎪ ᏃᎴ ᏚᎾᏚᎥ ᎬᏘ ᏓᏯᏂᏍᎬ.

Gasulasgv nole uwelugo nole dunadov gvti dayanisgv

He whistled and shouted and name with he called them

and he whistled and shouted and called them by name.

ᎭᏩ ᏗᏍᏩᏗᏍᎩ, ᎭᏩ ᎠᎳᏍᎩᏍᎩ, ᎭᏩ ᏗᎳᏍᎨᏍᎩ,

Hawa Disgwal(a)disgi, hawa Al(a)sgisgi, hawa Dilasgesgi,

Okay Dasher, Okay Dancer,Okay Prancer

Now Dasher, now Dancer, now Prancer,

ᏃᎴ ᎤᏁᎫᏥᏓ,ᏨᏓᏥ, ᎦᎸᏬᏗ, ᎠᏴᏓᏩᎶᏍᎩ ᏃᎴ ᎠᎾᎦᎵᏍᎩ!

nole Unegutsida, Tsvdatsi, Galvgwodi, Ahyvdagwalosgi nole Anagalisgi !

and Mean, Panther, Beloved, Thunder and lightening

and Vixen! on Comet! on Cupid! on Donder and Blitzen!

ᏙᏱᏣ ᎠᏲᏓᏌᎲᎢ ᎦᏚᎢ! ᎦᎾᏑᎦᏢᎢ ᎦᏚᎢ! ᎢᏣᏅᎩ ᏂᎦᏓ!

Doyitsa ayodasvi gadui ! Gan(a)sugatlvi gadui ! itsanvgi nigada

Outside floor top of ! wall to top of ! rush all

To the top of the porch! To the top of the wall! Now dash away!

ᎢᏣᏅᎩ ᏂᎦᏓ!

Itsanvgi nigada

rush all

Dash away all!

ᏧᎧᏲᏓ ᏧᏩᎶᎦ ᏣᏓᏝᏫᏗᏍᎪ, ᎤᏔᎾ ᎤᏃᎴ ᎤᏃᎸᎾ,

Tsukahyoda tsugwalog(a) tsadatlawidisgo, utana unole unolvna

Dried leaves that fly when great wind blows

As dry leaves that before the hurricane fly,

ᏯᏚᎾᏦᏌ ᎠᎬᏱᏣᏗᎲ, ᎦᎸᎾᏗ ᏥᏳᎪᏗ ᎠᏂᏃᎯᎴᎬ.

yadunatsosa agvyitsadihv, galvnadi tsiyug(o)ti aninohilegv

when meet obstacle straight up the sky they flew

when they meet with an obstacle, mount to the sky.

ᎦᎵᏦᏛ ᎦᏚ ᏐᏫᎵ ᎢᎦᎦᏓ ᏭᏂᏃᎯᎸᏍᏓᏅ,

Gal(i)tsotv gadu sogwili igagada wuninohilvsdanv,

House top horse like they flew

So up to the house top the coursers they flew,

ᏗᏓᎾᏏᏁᎩ ᎧᎵ ᏗᏁᎳᏙᏗ ᏃᎴ ᏧᎶᏓᏕᎩ ᏍᏊᎯ.

didan(a)sinegi kali, dinel(i)dodi, nole Tsulodadegi sgwuhi

sleigh full of toys and St. Nick too

with the sleigh full of toys, and St. Nicholas too.

ᏃᎢ ᎠᎾᎦᎵᏍᎩ ᎢᎦᏣᏄᎳ ᎠᏆᏛᎦᏅ ᎦᏌᎾᎵ ᎦᏚ,

No’i anagalisgi igatsanula agwatvganv gasanali gadu

then lightening as fast I heard on roof top

And then, in a twinkling I heard on the roof,

ᏓᎾᎳᏍᎨᏍᎫ ᏃᎴ ᏓᎾᏍᎪᏍᎬ ᏐᏊᎭ ᏚᎾᎳᏍᎬᎢ.

danalasgesgv nole danasgosgv sogwuha dunalasgvi.

trotting and digging of each hoof

the prancing and pawing of each little hoof.

ᎭᏫᏂ ᎾᏋᏁᎳ ᏥᏍᎪᎵ ᏃᎴ ᎦᎦᏔᎲᏍᎬ,

Hawini nagwvnela tsisgoli nole gag(a)tahvsgv

Inside I brought my head and was turning around

As I drew in my head and was turning around,

ᎠᎱᏣᏬᎳᏛ ᎡᎳᏗ ᏓᏳᎶᏒ ᏧᎶᏓᏕᎩ, ᏧᏓᎾᏫᏛᏓ.

Ahutsawoladv eladi dayulosv Tsulodadeg(i), tsudanawidvda

Chimney down he came St. Nicohlas with a bound

down the chimney St. Nicholas came with a bound.

ᎤᏳᏩᎾ ᏗᎪᏒᏔᏅ ᏚᏄᏮ, ᎠᏍᎪᎳ ᏧᏓᎴᏅᏓ ᏧᎳᏏᏕᏂ ᏩᏍᏗ,

Uyuwana digosvtanv duhnuwv, asgola tsudalenvda tsul(a)sideni wasti

Fur made from he was dressed, head begining feet ending

He was dressed all in fur, from his head to his foot,

ᏃᎴ ᏚᏄᏮ ᎪᏍᏓ ᏃᎴ ᎤᏦᎸᎯᏓ ᏧᏓᏅᎵᏰᏓ ᎨᎲ.

nole duhnuwv kosda nole utsolvhid(a) tsudanvliyeda gehv

and his clothes ashes and soot tarnished were

and his clothes were tarnished with ashes and soot.

ᏗᏁᎶᏗ ᏧᏓᎳᏒᎯ ᎠᎵᏎᎲ,

Dinel(o)di tsudal(a)svhi alisehv

toys bundle he had on his back

A bundle of toys he had flung on his back,

ᎤᎾᏕᎩ, ᎩᎳ ᏣᏍᏚᎩᏍᎪ ᎤᏩᏪᏅᏛ ᏗᎧᏃᏗ ᎢᏳᏍᏗ ᎨᎲ.

Un(a)degi, kila tsasdugisgo uwakwenvdv dikan(o)di iyusdi gehv

Peddler, just opening pack looked like was

and he looked like a peddler just opening his pack.

ᏗᎦᏙᎵ – ᏚᏥᏍᏓᏢ! ᏚᏆᏅᏪᎥ, ᏓᎵᎮᎵᎬ!

Dig(a)toli dutsisdatlv, dugwanvwev, daliheligv

His eyes on fire his dimples, happy

His eyes – how they twinkled! His dimples, how merry!

ᏗᎦᏆᎴᏂ ᎩᎦᎨ ᎠᏂᏥᎸᏍᎩ ᎢᏳᏍᏗ, ᏔᏯ ᎢᏳᏍᏗ ᎨᎲ ᎧᏴᏐᎵ.

Dig(a)kwaleni gigage anitsilvsgi iyusdi,Taya iyusdi gehv kayvsoli

His cheeks red flowers like, cherry like was nose

His cheeks were like roses, his nose like a cherry.

ᎤᏬᏓᏍᏗ ᎤᏍᏗ ᎠᎰᎵ, ᎦᎾᏌᎾᎩᏓ ᎦᎵᏣᏗ ᎢᏳᏍᏗ ᎨᎲ,

Uwod(a)sdi usdi aholi,gan(a)sanagida gal(i)tsadi iyusdi gehv

His droll small mouth, a pulled bow like was

His droll little mouth was drawn up like a bow,

ᏃᎴ ᏚᎭᏄᎸᎲ ᎧᏳᎨᏂ ᎥᏅᏥ ᎢᏳᏁᎦ ᎨᎲ.

nole duhanulvhv kayugeni vn(v)tsi iyunega gehv

and his beard on chin snow as white was

and the beard on his chin was as white as the snow.

ᎤᏍᏆᎳ ᎦᎾᏃᏩ ᏍᏓᏯ ᎤᏅᏍᎦᎸ,

Usgwala gananowa sdaya unvsgalv

Short pipe hard he had in his mouth

The stump of a pipe he held tight in his teeth,

ᎤᏬᎦᏒᏒ ᎠᏍᎪᎳ ᎠᏕᏲᎲ, ᎠᏥᎳᏙᏗ ᎢᏳᏍᏗ.

uwog(a)sv asgola adehyohv, atsilvdodi iyusdi

The smoke head circled, a wreath like

and the smoke it encircled his head like a wreath.

ᎠᏯᏖᎾ ᎨᎲ ᎤᎧᏛ, ᏃᎴ ᎤᏍᏗ ᎦᏌᏩᎸ ᎤᏍᏉᏟ

Ayaten(a) gehv ukatv, nole usdi gasagwalv usgwotli

Broad was face, and small round belly

He had a broad face and a little round belly

ᎠᎵᏖᎸᎮᏍᎫ ᎤᏰᏨ, ᏤᎵ ᏥᎦᎶ ᎤᏅᏪᏙ ᎧᎵ ᎢᏳᏍᏗ

al(i)telvhesgv uyetsv, tseli tsigalo unvwedo kali iyusdi

It shook when he laughed, jelly containing bowl full like

that shook, when he laughed, like a bowl full of jelly

ᎤᏓᎨᏗ ᏃᎴ ᎦᎳᏦᎯᏓ ᎨᎲ ᎬᏂᎦᎳᏍᏗ ᎤᏍᏗ ᏴᏫ,

Udagedi nole gal(i)tsohida gehv, gvnigal(a)sdi usdii yvwi

Chubby and plump was right jolly little person

He was chubby and plump, a right jolly ole elf

ᎠᎩᏰᏥᎬ ᏥᎪᎠ, ᎠᏎᏃ ᎨᏍᏗ ᎠᎩᏰᏥᏍᏗ ᏱᎦᏓᏅᏖᏍᎨ.

Agiyets(i)gv tsigoa, asehno gesdi agiyetsisdi yigadan(v)tesge

I laughed when I seen him, but not to laugh I was thinking

and I laughed when I saw him, in spite of myself

ᎤᎦᏧᏩᏍᏓᏅ, ᏃᎴ ᎤᏍᏕᏯᏍᏓᏅ ᎠᏍᎪᎵ,

Ug(a)tsuwasdanv nole usdeyasdanv asgoli

Then winking and twist of his head

A wink of his eye and a twist of his head,

Ꮓ ᏥᎦᏔᎲ ᎨᏍᏗ ᎪᎰᏍᏗ ᏥᏍᎦᏍᏗ ᏱᎨᎮᎢ.

no tsigatahv gesdi gohosdi tsisgasdi yigehei

now I knew not something to fear was

soon gave me to know I had nothing to dread.

ᎨᏍᏗ ᎪᎰᏍᏗ ᏯᏗᏍᎨ, ᎤᎴᏅᎲ ᏚᎸᏫᏍᏓᏁᎲᎢ,

Gesdi gohosdi yadisge, ulenvhv dulvwisdanehvi

Not something he said, began working

He spoke not a word,but went straight to his work,

ᏂᎦᏓ ᏗᎵᏲᏍᏗᏃ ᏚᎧᎵᎸ ᏃᎢ ᎤᎦᏔᎲᏒ ᎦᏣᏄᎳ.

nigada diliyosdihno dukalilv, noi ugatahvsv gatsanula

All stockings he filled then turned fast

and filled all the stockings, then turned with a jerk.

ᎦᏰᏌᏛ ᎬᏘ ᎤᏒᏂᎸ ᎧᏴᏐᎵ,

Gayesadv gvti usvhnilv kayvsoli

Finger with touched nose

And laying his finger aside of his nose,

ᎤᎵᏍᏚᏂᎸ ᎠᎲᏣᏬᎳᏛ ᎦᎸᎾᏗ ᎤᎵᏌᎳᏓᏅ.

ul(i)sduhnilv, ahvtsawoladv galvnadi ul(i)sal(a)danv

He nodded, chimney up he rose

and giving a nod, up the chimney he rose.

ᏗᏓᎾᏏᏁᎩ ᏧᎲ ᏩᏚᏬᏥᎸ, ᎫᏩᎾᏏᏁᎩ ᏚᏒᎠᎡᎸ,

Didan(a)sinegi tsuhv waduwotsilv, guwan(a)sinegi dusvlaelv

His sled at he landed, his team he whistled to

He sprang to his sleigh, to his team gave a whistle

ᏥᏥ ᎤᏬᏍᎩᎵ ᎢᏳᏍᏗ ᏚᎾᏝᏫᏛᎱᏱ.

Tsitsi uwosgili iyusdi dunahlawidvhvyi

Thistle down like the flew away

and away they all flew like the down of a thistle.

ᎠᏎᏃ ᎠᏆᏛᎦᏅ, ᎾᏓᏳᏪᎸᏅ ᏭᏍᎪᎸᏣ,

Asehno agwatvganv,nadayuwelvnv wusgolvtsa

But I heard him hollar as he faded out of sight

But I heard him explain, ere he drove out of sight

“ᎤᎵᎮᎵᏍᏗ ᎢᏣᏕᏘᏯ ᏂᎦᏓ, ᏃᎴ ᏙᎯ ᎨᎮᏍᏗ Ꭺ ᎤᏒᎯ!”

Ulihelisdi Itsadetiya nigada nole tohi gehesdi go usvhi

Happy Christmas to all and peace to be tonight

“Happy Christmas to all, and to all a good night!”

