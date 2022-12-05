OBITUARY: Sister Virginia Gase

Sister Virginia Gase (formerly Sister Mary Raymond) of the Sisters of St. Francis of Tiffin, Ohio, died at 6:50 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at St. Francis Home, Tiffin.

She was born July 29, 1931, to Virgil and Matilda (Hoepf) Gase in Berwick, Ohio.

Survivors include two sisters, Kathleen (Gase) Miller, Betty (Gase) Brink; and a sister-in-law, Mrs. George Gase.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Robert, William, Donald, and George Gase; and sisters, Mary (Gase) Bame and Marlene Gase.

Sister Virginia earned her BA from Mary Manse College, Toledo. Among other things, Sister Virginia taught at Ft. Jennings, New Washington, Bryan, and Edgerton, St. Anthony Villa in Toledo and Punkin Patch fine Arts Center in Tiffin. She was teacher and principal at Willard. She served as pastoral presence and piano teacher on the Cherokee Indian Reservation in Cherokee, N.C., was attendance officer at Toledo Central Catholic High School, and housekeeper and religion teacher at Landeck. After her retirement Sister Virginia was active as a teacher of English as a second language, as a member of the worship committee and as a liturgical minister at the mother house. She daily brought Communion to the sisters at St. Francis Convent Infirmary. In 2012, Sister Virginia became a resident of St. Francis Home. In 2020 Sister Virginia celebrated her 70th anniversary as a Sister of St. Francis.

Visitation will be Wednesday, Dec. 7 from 11 a.m. to noon at St. Francis Home Chapel, and 1 to 3 p.m. in the St. Francis Convent Chapel. A Christian Wake Service will be held via Zoom on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m.

The Funeral Mass will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7 in St. Francis Convent Chapel, with Rev. Gary Walters officiating. Burial will follow in St. Francis Convent Cemetery.

Memorials can be made to St. Francis Convent or St. Francis Home.

The Traunero Funeral Home and Crematory, 214 S. Monroe Street, Tiffin, Ohio 44883 (419)447-3113, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

To send condolences, or to order out-of-town flowers go to www.traunerofuneralhome.com.