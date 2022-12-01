Park seeks public input on proposed Laurel Falls Trail Management Plan Environmental Assessment  

The National Park Service (NPS) is preparing an Environmental Assessment (EA) for the proposed Laurel Falls Trail Management Plan and is seeking public input beginning Dec. 1, 2022 through Jan. 6, 2023. The plan addresses visitor experience and safety, parking, and trail infrastructure rehabilitation for one of the most visited trails in the park. The park is conducting this public scoping for the proposed plan in compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act and National Historic Preservation Act.

The park obtained initial public input on the proposed plan during a civic engagement public comment period in the summer of 2021. Input received during this step of the process was considered in the development of the preliminary proposed action. This action includes several elements for management of the Laurel Falls Trail including rehabilitation of the trail, construction of trailside rest areas and a viewing platform at the falls, parking improvements, and the implementation of adaptive management strategies to help support the desired conditions. A no action alternative will also be analyzed. Under the no action alternative, there would be no change to the existing Laurel Falls Trail or parking areas. As part of the current public scoping comment period, the NPS is asking for input on the preliminary proposed action and issues that should be considered in the EA.

To learn more about the proposed Laurel Falls Trail Management Plan EA, please visit the NPS planning website at https://parkplanning.nps.gov/LaurelFalls and review the scoping newsletter.

The public is invited provide scoping comments through Jan. 6, 2023, through the following portals:

Online (preferred method) at https://parkplanning.nps.gov/LaurelFalls; or

By mail at: ATTN: Laurel Falls Trail Management Plan/EA, Great Smoky Mountains National Park, 107 Park Headquarters Road, Gatlinburg, TN 37738

Once the NPS has gathered input from this public scoping period, the agency will develop an EA in compliance with NEPA. The public will have an additional opportunity to comment when the EA is released.