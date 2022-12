OBITUARY: Sandra Darlene Taylor Reagan

Sandra Darlene Taylor Reagan, age 75, of the Painttown Community, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2022 at Cherokee Indian Hospital after an extended illness.

She is survived by her children, Tony Taylor and Brandy Jenkins Hicks (Zack); two grandchildren; brother, Scott Taylor; sister, Terri Taylor; special sister, Barbera; special nephew, Josh Taylor; and several nieces and nephews that she loved very much.

Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, James “Hogeye” Taylor and Laura Ellen (Driver) Taylor; a son, Mark (Kazmo) Taylor; brother, Jimmy Taylor; and sisters, Pamela Taylor and Kimberly Taylor Jenkins.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, Dec. 1 in the chapel of Long House Funeral Home beginning at 2 p.m. Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.