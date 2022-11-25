OBITUARY: Catherine Brown

Catherine Brown, 84, a native of the Snowbird Community passed away following a period of declining health on Wednesday, Nov. 23,2022 while at the Tsali Care Center in Cherokee, N.C. She was the daughter of late Leona (Kalonahuskie) Brown and Sam Brown.

Catherine worked for the Snowbird Mountain Lodge for many years and also worked for the Eastern Band of the Cherokee Indians as a housekeeper for the Snowbird Complex for a number of years.

Catherine was preceded in death by her daughter, Lucille “Lou” Brown Weeks; her brothers, Wade and Diamond Brown Sr.; sister, Betty Brown, all of the Snowbird Community. She is survived by her son-in-law, Spencer Weeks of Robbinsville, N.C.; granddaughter, Toni Nelson (Kirk) of Calhoun, Ga.; Israel Weeks (Shannon) of Robbinsville; half-sisters, Anita and Louise of Cherokee, N.C.; great grandkids, Mandy Bruce Workinger of Atlanta, Ga., Alex Edwards, Katelyn Edwards of Lafayette, Ga., Talon Weeks of Robbinsville; great-great granddaughter, Isla Workinger; a special granddaughter, Jolene Weeks; and a special great granddaughter, Holly Bridges, both of Robbinsville; and also many nieces and nephews.

Catherine will be placed at the church on Saturday, Nov. 26 with a visitation beginning at 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. Services on Sunday, Nov. 27 beginning at 11 a.m. Pallbearers will be Israel Weeks, Arturo Ornelas, AJ Ornelas, CJ Ornelas, Nick Brown, and Aaron Lewis. Honorary Pallbearers are Spencer Weeks, Talon Weeks, and Alex Edwards.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.