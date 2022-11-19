OBITUARY: Sammy W. Owle

Sammy W. Owle, 75, of Cherokee, went home to be with the Lord Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. A native of Cherokee, he was the son of the late Clifton and Pauline Lambert Owle and husband of the late Alice Owle.

He was of the Baptist Faith.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Joey Owle; and his granddaughter, Eirka Nicole.

Sammy is survived by his children, Randal Wayne Owle, Tonya Mitchell and husband John, Angie Swayney; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; sisters, Joyce Blankenship, Peggy DeHart, Linda Baxley, Tina Owle; brothers, McKinnley and Richard Owle; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21 in the chapel of Crisp Funeral Home. Rev. John Mitchell and Pastor David Burch will officiate with burial in the Birdtown Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 2 pm Monday at the funeral home.

Pallbearers will be Doug Swayney, Gregory Hicks, Felicia Owle, Christina Owle, Killian Ruth, and Coot George.