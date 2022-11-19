OBITUARY: Kevin M. Bruneel

Kevin M. Bruneel, 62, of Cherokee, N.C., went home to be with our Lord on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at Swain Community Hospital in Bryson City.

He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Myra (My) Rogers-Bruneel of Plantation, Fla. He is also survived by his only son, Matthew Bruneel; four daughters, Tiffanie Bruneel, Jessica Schmidt (Tyler), Rachel Bruneel, and Sarah Bruneel. He has seven grandchildren: Austin, Sam, Maddie, Henry, Charlie, Raeleigh, and a granddaughter on the way. He has five living siblings, Sandi Bruneel Johnson (Tom), John Bruneel, Diann Rozek, Ray Bruneel (Cathy), and Larry Klajda. He has many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Kevin is preceded in death by his parents, Loretta and Oscar Bruneel; and siblings, Roy Bruneel and Kimberly Bruneel.

Kevin was born March 14, 1960, in Pontiac, Mich. He was the youngest of eight children of Loretta and Oscar Bruneel. Kevin graduated from Cardinal Gibbons High School in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. in 1978 at the top of his class. After Kevin graduated high school, he joined the Air Force, where he proudly served our country for eight years. In 2017, he retired as a safety inspector for Luu Marine in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Kevin was the President of the HOA for his neighborhood in Parkland, Fla. for 12 years. He then moved to Cherokee, N.C. with his family.

Kevin was a highly intelligent, caring, loving, hard-working man. He was a great coach, and a fighter. He fought 22 long months of Glioblastoma Brain Cancer. He was the go-to man if you had any issues and always provided a solution. If you knew Kevin, you knew he was a loving person and always put others first. He did everything for his family, friends, and anyone that was in need; he would give you the shirt off his back.

Kevin loved his southern rock music and concerts. He enjoyed going on cruises throughout the years, meeting various bands and creating lifelong friendships with said bands. Kevin also loved watching basketball, football, “M.A.S.H.”, “Two and a Half Men”, “Walker Texas Ranger”, and “In the Heat of the Night”. He loved playing darts, corn hole, and much more.

Kevin was truly loved by everyone he crossed paths with and will forever be missed.

A Celebration of life for Kevin will be Sunday Dec. 4 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Yellowhill Activity Center 1416 Acquoni Rd. Cherokee, NC 28719.