OBITUARY: James Bates

James Bates, age 77, of Tuckasegee, N.C., went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Dorothy Bates and the son of the late Lester and Flonnie Bates.

He was a long-time member of Charley’s Creek Baptist Church. He was self-employed as a Christmas tree farmer and horticulturist. James dearly loved his family and was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He loved reading, growing his garden, listening to music, and collecting artifacts.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by one son, Julian Bates; one grandson, Christopher Bates; five brothers, Willard Bates, Rev. John Bates, Larry Bates, Lester Bates Jr., and Dickie Roberts; and three sisters, Jamaye Bates, Juanita Hoxit, and Imojean Owen.

James is survived by his wife of 58 years, Dorothy Gibson Bates; seven children, Teresa (Ray) Newman of Franklin, Conrad Bates of Tuckasegee, Martha (Keith) Lang of Vale, NC, JoAnn (Michael) Brown of Tuckasegee, Margie (Frank) Dunn of Cherokee, Debbie (Randy) Bates of Tuckasegee, and April (Michael) Bates of Cullowhee. He is also survived by one sister, Martha “Annie” Goins; 17 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Nov. 20 at Appalachian Funeral Services in Sylva, N.C. with Rev. Jeff Powell and Rev. Marcus Owens officiating. Burial will follow in the Bates Cemetery in Tuckasegee. The family will receive friends on Saturday evening, Nov. 19 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Appalachian Funeral Services in Sylva.

Serving as pall bearers will be Conrad Bates, Ryan Brown, Jacob Porter, Frankie Dunn, Clinton Porter, Aaron Dunn, Austin Rice, and Phillip Golden Jr.

An online registry is available at: www.appalachianfuneralservices.com.

Appalachian Funeral Services of Sylva is serving the family.