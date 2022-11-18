Eastern Band of Cherokees Community Foundation awards grant to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Western North Carolina

The Eastern Band of Cherokees Community Foundation (EBCCF) has awarded a grant of $2,000 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Western North Carolina for Central Cherokee Schools high school “Bigs” program.

The program allows eligible high school students ages 16 and over to enroll as “Bigs” in the Big Brothers Big Sisters after-school program.

Funds for the grant came from EBCCF’s community grantmaking fund.

“This organization makes a positive difference in the lives of our young people,” said Savannah Ferguson, advisory board president of the Eastern Band of Cherokees Community Foundation. “We’re happy to support its efforts.”

EBCCF is an affiliate of the North Carolina Community Foundation and is led by a local volunteer advisory board. Each year, EBCCF uses dollars from its endowment fund to make grants to local nonprofit organizations.

Learn more about EBCCF and its work in the community or make a tax-deductible donation at nccommunityfoundation.org/EBCCF. For more information about EBCCF, contact Colby Martin at cmartin@nccommunityfoundation.org.

Eastern Band of Cherokees Community Foundation Advisory Board Members

Advisory board members live and work locally, positioning them to strategically leverage resources, meet local needs and access opportunities. In addition to Savannah Ferguson, (president), board members include Lisa Wiggins (secretary/treasurer), Jodie Owle Cook, Michael Cooper, Myra Cloer, Sarah Davis, Samantha Ferguson, Carla Jamison, Carmen Nations and Lambert Wilson.