OBITUARY: Jamie Waldroup

Jamie Waldroup, age 58, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 following an extended period of declining health. A native of Swain County, he was the son of the late George C. Waldroup and Glenna Burns Waldroup. He is predeceased by his wife, Kathy Lackey Evans; brothers, Steve Waldroup and Larry Waldroup; and maternal grandmother, Laura Burns.

He is described as a kind, gentle, funny, big-hearted man that loved his simple life. Although he could have been bitter about his debilitating health, he never complained about it and played the hand life dealt him with a quiet, calm spirit. He enjoyed his family and many friends, particularly his “best friend” Ryleigh. He especially thrilled Ryleigh, Hunter and Levi with amazing around the world stories. Jamie was a gifted artist and prior to his chronic illness, he enjoyed masonry work, hunting and fishing.

Jamie was a member of Alarka Church of God. He loved to hear Betty Barnes sing and play piano.

He is survived by sons, Brandon Burdette (Norma), Chandler Smith, Cody Waldroup, Tony DeSimone and Josh Davis; one brother, Jody Waldroup (Becky); sisters, Sarah B. Crisp (Lewis), Darlene Sawyer, Diane Jones, and Laura Griffin (Flint), Tammy Frady (Timothy); and several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by a special friend, Jeff Fouts.

Services will be held on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 2 p.m. in the Crisp Funeral Home Chapel. Rev.

Kenneth Braswell will officiate. Burial will be in the Watkins Cemetery. Pallbearers will be:

Brandon Burdette, Claude Welch, Carl Simonds, Aaron Jones, Jason Sawyer and Shannon Lackey.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. prior to the service.